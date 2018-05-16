Mom arrested after allegedly stabbing 11-year-old daughter, torching home

Oklahoma police arrested a mother on Tuesday who allegedly set her home on fire, stabbed her 11-year-old daughter and fled the scene with her 7-year-old daughter in tow.
0:51 | 05/16/18

Mom arrested after allegedly stabbing 11-year-old daughter, torching home

