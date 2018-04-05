Mom, daughter graduate together from Florida university

More
Graduating was a major accomplishment for both women.
0:40 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom, daughter graduate together from Florida university

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54943075,"title":"Mom, daughter graduate together from Florida university","duration":"0:40","description":"Graduating was a major accomplishment for both women.","url":"/US/video/mom-daughter-graduate-florida-university-54943075","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.