Transcript for Mom helped alleged cop killer son evade police, authorities

After almost two days on the run to Boris Henderson accused of killing Nassau bay police Sargent Kayla Sullivan was prepared for court wearing her hand cuts. There's he stood before a judge facing only the initial murder charge tonight prosecutors say it will be upgraded to capital murder. He was granted a 150000. Dollar bond Henderson was arrested this afternoon at a friend's house on heritage trail and Houston south side. Investigators say he was cooperative and during an in tribute they say he confessed. His flashy social media persona at toned down and his mother charged to. Crystal clears awareness and if you're hindering. His apprehension. Well known felon we're gonna come after you as well it was a promise sheriff Ed Gonzales had repeated. Today after Tiffany Henderson defended her son in an exclusive interview. My child is not a murderer she and another man identified by authorities as Jeffrey Wheeler here in an old mug shot face charges for helping Anderson get away. His mother aided him that night in escaping. She is charged with hindering she also lied to the sheriff's deputies that night. Her boyfriend drove the car that helped him escape. Investigators say they picked up Henderson from close to the scene Tuesday night and took them to this hotel near an RD stadium where he spent the night. When confronted by deputies later at her home at. They say his mother first denied even knowing him prosecutors say just thirty minutes earlier she had dropped him off at the hotel. She told us she had been talking to him. Heath and pay mom where are you. This is what's Cohen arm artery he's home. Henderson is accused of running over Sullivan after he had been stopped for speeding. The first ever line of duty death for Nassau bay police. Decisions are national they actually be better tonight I can't tell you are nightmares and commercially another officer to mourn. Jessica Willey ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

