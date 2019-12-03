-
Now Playing: Rock thrown from overpass kills a young mother
-
Now Playing: Bus strikes Long Island overpass, injuring high school students
-
Now Playing: Nashville man killed by concrete dropped off overpass
-
Now Playing: Actresses, CEOs charged in college admissions scandal
-
Now Playing: One year since Austin package bombings
-
Now Playing: Mom killed by rock thrown from overpass
-
Now Playing: Woman goes missing from North Carolina home
-
Now Playing: 106-Year-Old Woman's Wish Granted When She Gets to Meet the Obamas
-
Now Playing: Hollywood actors, CEOs charged in nationwide college admissions cheating scam
-
Now Playing: School baseball coach, wife electrocuted repairing hurricane damage on field
-
Now Playing: Snowboarding down the street
-
Now Playing: Dog helps out with laundry
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Mar. 12, 2019
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Tuesday, March 12, 2019
-
Now Playing: Bodycam captures officers saving man from burning car
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway after rock kills a young mom
-
Now Playing: US teen falls to death at Cancun hotel
-
Now Playing: USC student fatally shot near campus
-
Now Playing: New storm heads East with blizzard conditions, flooding rains
-
Now Playing: Severe weather in South could mean more tornadoes