Transcript for Mom of missing 4-year-old girl speaks out

This just forty year old Malia Davis or Tammy says she's been missing since Friday tonight I don't want to. Tonight her mother supporters and even strangers miniature Berlin to pass out flying your. Is that have been my kids out always somebody come out here's on the process that we came out here. As Texas Equus search volunteers comb through the field off 59 and reams road. Nearly 35 miles away he added TV's out there are background searches. This is normally a stepfather dear reinvents says he also offered to check his tying yours. News on the way to bush airport picked up my only his mother he told investigators he was ambushed by three Hispanic man driving a 2010 pollution be picked up similar today. Two Hispanic males get out one of them makes a comment saying that Malia looks very nice looks very sweet. The other male. Hits the Iranian hand. Says he was kidnapped and woke up and shook related Saturday afternoon with only his one year old son Malia he says was missing. In an exclusive interview at her home Malia is mother said she was coming back into town from her father's funeral. Those bags Bob on not seeing them properly grieve. And then come home. CS is also involved in the search telling us Molly and her two Brothers one in five years old. Were removed from their home in August after they see Malia had a severe head injury her mother tells us she found. They had to cut up a part of parents ultimately that breast. CBS returned the children in February to family says their investigation ruled to the injury was an accident. His stepfather was checked out at a hospital Saturday night he tells police he remembers nothing. Police are still searching for his car a 2011 gray Nissan Altima with paper plate. An apparent I don't know if this is yeah. If you have any information on Maria's whereabouts please call police. In Sugar Land Shelley Childers ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

