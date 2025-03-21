Mom shares concerns about future of education for her deaf son

Katie Rivera, a former teacher and mom of three in Colorado, shares the first-hand challenges of getting resources for kids who depend on special education resources.

March 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live