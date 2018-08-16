Transcript for Mom shocked as child's toy car bursts into flames

Massachusetts mom says she had just moments to wrap her two kids before other toy car burst into fleets. Michelle Klein says they had taken a couple of spins around the cul-de-sac when she saw smoke coming from their toy Jeep. She quickly and buckled them in within seconds the electric car was completely engulf burning until it was destroyed. Adding to carry it with that how fast it went from like just a little smoke too like a fall on fire in the day that was that was where we wrap was just glad that everyone. It's that he's a charter lawn behind here that's all that's left right now that in some burned metal. Distributed to be electric jeeps say it's never happened before for now it's been pulled from all web sites as investigators figure out how the fires started.

