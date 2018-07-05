Mom of Waffle House shooting victim accepts diploma

DeEbony Groves, 21, was killed in a shooting at a Nashville, Tennessee, Waffle House two weeks before she was supposed to graduate from college.
0:21 | 05/07/18

Transcript for Mom of Waffle House shooting victim accepts diploma

