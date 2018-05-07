Moment of silence honors murdered news staffers

The push for the moment of silence originated with leaders at The Baltimore Sun and their parent company.
2:21 | 07/05/18

Good afternoon everyone thank you heard joining us here today. One week ago almost to the minute. Five of our friends neighbors and colleagues. Were brutally murdered. In an act of pure evil. Our hearts go out to the families. Of those five beautiful individuals. And so do our prayers. We are grateful or the response. There are various public safety departments. And wrong county police and fire in Roanoke county. Police and fire and on a county sheriff's office and many other agencies were on the scene. Almost in an instant. Within sixty seconds anywhere. At the building with the team at the same word in building the winning without a moment's hesitation. And thankfully brought the incident to a close without any further loss way. At this moment. I'd like to ask everyone to join me in a moment of silent. Where prayer and reflection. Thank you.

