9-month-old girl dies after she's left in scorching hot car in Texas: Officials

The baby "was apparently left unattended for an extended period of time" in Baytown, Texas, about 30 miles east of Houston, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.
1:02 | 06/05/18

9-month-old girl dies after she's left in scorching hot car in Texas: Officials
They arrive sometime after eleven. They had been when a different medical. Appointments one of their other children. Gone for some other medical needs they arrived home in the hustle and bustle of thinking about it. Attending to other things they apparently forgot that the night would vote at that left inside the vehicle.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

