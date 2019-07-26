Transcript for It's Morning, America: Friday, July 26, 2019

Good morning I'm gonna vote. And Anthony army had a top I think snow this Friday that no one of the deadly shooting Rampage in Los Angeles Police say a 26 year old killed his father brother and shot his mother he's also suspected of killing humility pointers and shooting another man at a gas station. Before being arrested the suspect also allegedly tried to rob a customer and I'm banking and killed a stranger on a city bus there is no known motive. Number two now new concerns about election Natalie the Senate Intelligence Committee just issued a bipartisan report that found Russian likely targeted all fifty season when he sixteen. Report described 21 states which officials noted suspicious incidents. It comes one day after Robert Mueller warned about Russian election meddling. Between twenty yesterday senate majority leader Mitch McConnell blocked two bills aimed at boosting election security. He called it highly partisan bill on to number three the federal government is brining bringing back the death penalty from the administration is resuming executions of federal death row inmates for the first time since 2000. Three the Justice Department says the executions will begin in December. Five men all convicted of killing children. We have to North Dakota for number four where a biology student is talking about the discovery of a lifetime Harrison Miranda found the Parcells all of attracts our top six estimated to be 65 million years old Rand says. The find its extra special because he's been obsessed with dinosaurs since. He was a kid says he knew. What it was immediately. They've named the concert tops Alice after the owner of the land where it was found the skull is now in a lab. Keeping its locations here to prevent it from being stolen hamper number five warmest number one equality for partner. Survey of more than 64000. Women found hinds miss. It's a top quality they want a partner nearly 90% during that number one next or supported this intelligence. And competence. Good looks or moderately. Important. Yup I did have my my top. Choices for co anchor of kindness to be at the top but that's not what I got I've definitely did not get back. Good morning everyone's. Yes product placement here. The only thing we're missing is the chicken wings a little baby John that's are his favorite because it is my man halos Bart bay the good lord you god got me. No we have we might expect the chips I now get a good one. I told them earlier that my favorites of the all time I can't just eat wine movement where these titles out right here and then I told this story about. Even to yourself pretty good I couldn't find some yellow mustard when he said they only had the into kind right away from fine and I got out from south Carolina at Disneyland. Yellow mustard so I made sure that we got everything he needed what they do a program that until an all around here I got the ruffles the monster. No hot dogs no hot docs and big happy birthday to you think you know to this so go ahead and clear 55 is never looks at lead. Go ahead I'll sit here while you told anyway I mean to you. You mean that. There waiting I never be the most inappropriate personal room. I never have the worst jokes. And I am always the most beautiful on fat so I just really wanna thank you for being born in shot out from on the motive for making this possible sentimental. I'm bridal. Aggregate that you have right did Kelly said the next county said the nice there you happen at Hebert makes the next year. I'm you ever run for joining us and his joyous occasion. That we are wrapping up another busy in Washington most of them are and we do begin this Friday with the latest efforts to sound the alarm on for an election meddling. Apparently falling on deaf ears on cap. Well senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has blocked two bills aimed at boosting election security bass despite dire new warnings from Robert Mueller. The current FBI director in the senate intelligence. Committee ABC's Trevor alt is in Washington with the details Trevor good morning good morning today happy birthday Kenneth you know one of the main takeaways that was definitive from the Muller investigation is that Russia extensively interfered in the 20s16 election and now some members of congress are saying they need to act. Right now to keep it from happening again but so far this legislation isn't getting anywhere. Today senate Democrats say there needs to be swift action for congress to protect the security of America's election. Muller's testimony should be a wake up call. To every American that the integrity of our elections is at stake. Those comments coming a day after special counsel Muller's testimony where he confirmed his investigation found Russia interfered in the 2016 election in a sweeping and see static fashion. I wouldn't single attempt they're doing as we sit here. And expect to do it. During the next campaign. Following Muller's testimony a bipartisan senate report detailed the extent of the interference saying Russia gained unauthorized access to the personal data of hundreds of thousands of voters and that officials in 21 states noted suspicious incidents. When the scanning of their systems democratic senators responding seeking passage of multiple bills bolstering election security only to be stopped by Republican leader Mitch McConnell. It's just a highly partisan bill on the side folks who spent two years piping up a conspiracy theory about president trump and Russia. Senator McConnell has block nearly every effort to bring election security to the senate floor many of them bipartisan efforts. Including some co authored by fellow Republican and president trump ally Lindsey Graham with congress locked in yet another stalemate president trump is focused on the Moeller investigation. Fox News it was an attack on his presidency. This was treason. This was for high crimes. In terms of election security Republican senator Chuck Grassley said that there were also efforts to interfere in the 2018. Election that the US was aware of and while he could reveal the details of what he'd been told. In a security briefing. He did say there was success in thwarting those efforts today. Get it all right Trevor thank you so much some serious stuff there Trevor how do have a birthday wish that. Don't know I innately has is that one day you can sit here fell and it and that is experience the joy and sitting next to watch the here here. I was excited about it until I heard you days to talk about being the most beautiful I could fill that role of the 800 somewhat. And Jew named Norman I didn't. Kevin do you want to say anything nice about ten at yeah today. Yes Kenneth is great tennis has been so sweet to me. In Brasilia high that one time. I and everybody. Actually I want to say something bad about Kent and got back everybody here loved working with Kenneth. And so every time I come into work everybody's like. Hot hot hot. Celebrities you're working with right now survive give her shout out let it pass out of my fades down they are so. I really appreciate that Trevor. And he loves it when people talk nice Saturday when they're forced you're so thank you for plain wrong yes my pleasure happy regret that I make your every weekend. Retail and let's get to a series of arrests at Camp Pendleton the largest military base in California is. Being called a black guy from the Marine Corps sixty Marines were taken at the custody yesterday morning during a battalion formation. Marine Corps says they were arrested for quote alleged involvement in various illegal activities. From human smuggling to drug related offenses it BC's Martha Raddatz the says more Marines could also be in trouble. It is possible that the Marines could face jail time depending on the severity and scope of what is found. But having sixteen Marines arrested at once will likely lead to even more investigations and even more a spotlight on human smuggling. Another eight Marines are also being questioned about their alleged involvement in drug offenses. Investigators are trying to determine how finance here Jeffrey Epstein ended up unresponsive with injuries in his New York City jail cell Epstein is now on suicide watch. In the incident is being treated as a possible assault or suicide attempt. Investigators have not ruled out that possibility that Pepsi pizza want to beat him up he doesn't remember what happened this all comes just a week after Epstein. Who is awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges was denied bail. President trop is blasting Sweden after assault charges were filed against a step rocky over a fight in Stockholm. Capture on video and obtained by teams the rapper was arrested more than three weeks ago and a Swedish prosecutor says he will remain in custody until trial set to begin Tuesday. The president tweet it Sweden has let our African American community down in the United States I watch the tapes of a step rocky. And he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers treat Americans fear. The prime minister of Sweden replied in a statement saying in Sweden everyone is equal before the law. The government is not allowed it will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings which are now. Ongoing. An eighteen year old US citizen who is picked up and held in a migrant detention center for nearly a month. Is now planning to issue Francisco goalies see it was born in Dallas. He was taken into custody even though he was carrying his Texas license Social Security card and a copy of his birth certificate. Police he has said he wasn't allowed to shower for 23 days and lost at least twenty pounds. Ice and Border Patrol say say legally C a gave them conflicting reports about a citizenship. Which he denies and it leaves you scratching your head if he had his license. Social Security card and a copy of his birth certificate. About 700 pounds of fresh and frozen beef and pork are being were called because they may be contaminated with human belied. The Agriculture Department says an employee at a processing facility in Birmingham Alabama may have caught himself during production. That meat was shipped to restaurants in Alabama Florida Georgia Mississippi and Tennessee. So far no illnesses have been reported. Aggregate air first look at police rescuing two children from a heart hot car in northern Ohio smashing the window to get the streets officers its growth terrorist acts are definitely lock their car isn't factored her daughter Saturday afternoon. Thankfully both of those little girls are okay. And name actually been reunited with the officers who saved them they got some pictures and images it was very heart warming and so thankful they're okay this morning and coming up if you want to have apps like queen bee maybe you can't. Beyonce making her new meal plan available. I'm all the details for you when we come back. Welcome back Lisa Los Angeles say they don't know the motive for man's alleged deadly Rampage it lasted more than half a day and by the time it was over four people were dead. ABC's Morse Gonzales reports from LA. A violent crime spree spread across force separate scenes in Southern California setting off a tense thirteen hour long manhunt. Still ahead in the attic you have that. I got all of it. Take them project tax exempt. The first call the police coming in at 1:50 Thursday morning from this apartment building near Los Angeles. Where police say 26 you'll Jerry's ever goes that killed his father and brother. And shot his mother dawn approached him he's he's shown himself be very dangerous. Less than an hour later the LAPD says there goes that killed a female acquaintance and shot her coworker at this North Hollywood gas station. Then just before 8 AM police say is there are those a try don't rob a customer at gunpoint at a bank ATM. Finally at quarter to one in the afternoon another shooting this time on a city bus where one person was killed just got up and saw the goods has been. Scattered. Yeah. Ease down they. Police finally tracking Zaragoza down teasing him and taking him into custody. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles thanks from arcing. Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson gave his first statement to parliament pledging to deliver -- sit by the Halloween deadline and make UK the greatest country on her excellence across the pond to Britain over a berth in the London bureau for more. Aybar are no good morning we have seen and heard about these breaks it deadlines before but nothing yet. Yes well this is this is a new a new stage let's say in this ongoing night bad that is Brecht sit for this country. But bars until this kind charging onto the medical scene he's on new prime minister makes. And he did the PM cues a prime minister's question time for the first time. Yesterday as missing now he is out of my controversial fake. But he's follow proper far out but I'm a confidence about the Griese said he said the Briton was going to be the greatest country. On I mean Ek killing trump whom he has been compatibility. That unfairly I think what you can see you get very mixed reactions. About Tom him but yet making Britain great ha ha again. I'm that's Daily Mirror being rob anti trump whereas the sun is saying. Jones son so you get up today opposed his thumbs off so he's he's a controversial but they sort of very hard Chilean task ahead of him but he's suddenly. Come in with a barnstorming performance thus far. I'm so I guess we won't gaining opera accidental hollowing then write nothing at all yet. I would deny I have my god is going to be it's gonna be and less. And let's but that parliament is going into recession he's got a new cabinets around them very much Albrecht it's is and is threatening a no deal. Ole bust. The solution by on Halloween disease that them quite a big week when it comes leadership there in the UK. I'm now to a brazen gold heist at an airport in Brazil where authorities say the thieves stole. Forty million dollars worth of gold and other precious metal so how'd they pull that off. Well they did it Comas and sensitive like a Hollywood movie there were eight armed men dressed up as cults that cops uniforms armed they were into cause. Disguised as police cars came in and and took the gold I mean it is extraordinary the causal frowns twelve miles away abandoned. And thus far there is no. No word on whether any of the goal to all the precious metals has been found. And that credible and C you know Bruno I think last weekend we weren't dealing with the heat waves here. You guys are done with a heat wave there in London and and you know one way to cool off not sure how you with a wife and kids are staying cool but you could do is go to Scotland. To take a dip and locked miss but there may be to Nazis to look out for well. It indeed that may be less says emphasis on the may be an outcome for the reason why out of his skeptical about as well and harassment claims. He has Lowe's motor train I live Pam feed from La NASA and soul. Two. Pumps which he claims are actually two Loch Ness monsters. Each about twenty foot long now if you look at the video actually fret if they. They don't like a couple of Cobb truck ties floating around what nest another reason why I'm skeptical as good I was actually dispatched to block NASA few years ago for GMA to. Investigate sightings of the Loch Ness Monster and we went out with this guy he said he'd seen it in need go to not mask. I'm Judy a few years later winked at the story lead fairly objectively I have to say it but if it is lefty Scott. He admitted it was all a hoax so I. So I've. Had to say I'm out of this cynical Pressley I think a lot nests. Not this tourist board have a steering committee where they get together and control life various. Look and it's a hope says but that may be me I I I let me know where you. He didn't like people in the middle of the night but those stones up and call this stone hinge. Yeah. Crop circles but equipment for and a player candidate yet has it come I come I wish you. And very very happy being hit them all of us in London hospitals are cut say because I mean you look so incredibly under likened in Thailand is one that into the Villa who. Take it out with the dogs in good to you. I don't know how old you all what you look really need to does concerns in the young you know frankly through W and I believe and I'm actually a little older than you can you believe that. Net and it that way and that is Baltimore's deriving an idea that wow yeah they have turned into a Comedy Central roast and you know what I'm Derek Lee had a they view Barbara Bruno has been as a way to president gets to have you on across the pond today through thank you and have a good weekend are now you two guys. How about review we check notification how about noon starting with that new world record. Eight net. In great today I ask yeah. Not right here painfully hot Columbia, South Carolina in the bedroom is obviously a place where there as this history making patent case. Oh for the most expense sit. Crab cake in the world a shop has created a 310. Dollar crab cake made with black truffles encrusted with Platt none. The chef is giving parts of the proceeds to from that district charity that benefits local teachers and going to a good cause but after a lot of money to grab. That was to school there in Columbia there was no way I was touching a 300 dollar crap gate right OK Hewitt to the other USC yes the road USC the university sound. Allen's. Now look at that we really want to lie about their way Iraq can tell you stab us in the 18100 standard setter Bob I'll block I'm also that. And the fact I would've been committed ten dollars back then collected nearly three dollar and ten cent rash food and now now groups that at all that when. And if they're not a nice about him to do baton except up fake presidential seal on stage with president from. Normally when a president speaks publicly this is the logo. But that's not what appear when terms spoke at a student summit Tuesday this one included a two headed evil clutching golf clubs and a pile of cash. An eagle with two heads is a symbol of the Russian Federation and the banner. Also said it quote 45 of the puppet and Spanish. A Virginia graphic designer says he made it last year but never expected to make news. We're told the mistake was made by organizers not the White House a member of the video team apparently grabbed the image from Google photos. That person has been fired. Now to a story that you can add to that that's nasty file. An Indiana woman it's facing charges because she wore these dancers. That wouldn't have been a problem except police say she stole them from someone else. The morning they were reported stolen the suspect apparently wore them to a meeting with her probation officer. Who told officials they clearly you were not yours Warner. How they knew that it. And how how stadium that's right you like another tired and I AIC I I figured he dad last week where to get those interest rock blues and it wouldn't like what. You use assume they stole centers right. Those choppers are not yours against. A little creativity helped the couple in Houston find the path to marriage to Donna trying to figure out how to propose to his girlfriend how for a year and they decided to take a bite right he knocked out. A fifteen mile route the Houston that when it looked at the app tracking their progress look at that it's bowled out marrying me. She said yes. He put it a lot of work for she was upset because you they were everything and all these crazy turn yeah and now but it was wiped away with that simple question there now and ready for a six pack. The cost a cool 99 dollars and we're not talking about drinks right now about had a lot. I picked back at what they like at gym membership when he here because I got that oh yeah. I'm bay bay air brand new plan available to anyone who wants it for less than a hundred bucks a year. The 22 days nutrition meal planner is a plant based diet would no alcohol cards or sugar. We'll have the tall order presently include not immediate this is like avocado wrap since we potatoes or apple oatmeal with coComment. Weekend. Maybe we don't really rather sure Kevin Bacon and filed by being sued and so when noodle and had a mommy Sally. So. Would you do it so why would you do day. If it's only 22 day is. No doubt that I'm one of those people were like I can eat right for like two. Three days Max Stewart and then I'm halfway through a bag of chips to our backs rob I'm not pay any money the pale. So that would of the so our question of the day. Would you try it. Dates. Not about me about my life I. We're we can't wait to withstand weird then we got yeah favorite AQ would you drive us out of our hands were dabbling not what a finally younger or treated that ABC news five the goodness you Spaniard. Coming up its conductor berg initiative Robert Robertson. Rare interview with doctor Priscilla Chan and initiative to help children with a rare diseases. Working on with her husband FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg state there's. Here's what to watch out for today president from the relatively quiet day with no public events but he'll meet with secretary of state Mike Pompeo and acting secretary of Homeland Security Kevin Matt Levine and in the afternoon vice president Mike Pence and Ibaka proper set to visit Jacksonville Florida. Operation new hope what's right job skills training and support for people with criminal records. Vice president heads will also speak to employees at Miller electric about expanding workforce development opportunity. And democratic presidential candidates are on the campaign trail senator Tom Harris Patterson Gillibrand and mayor Pete lead judge are expected to speak at the National Urban League if a conference in Indianapolis. Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a rally tonight at Santa Monica high school in California and senators Cory Booker and eating Klobuchar make it around in Iowa at various events. Welcome you to tune into the debrief for an update on our top stories and the briefing room for breakdown of the latest headlines. In politics while two are rare one on one interview with doctor Priscilla Chan cheer. Leading a multimillion dollar fight against rare diseases all around the world with the chance Zuckerberg initiative co founded by her husband Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg here's Robin Roberts. She is fast becoming one of the most prominent Philanthropic leaders of her generation. Doctor Priscilla Chan up and coming game changer in the fields of medicine and science science technology. Engineering. The Harvard educated UCSF school of medicine grad is a pediatrician. Who also runs the chance Zuckerberg initiative. But she and her husband FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg launched in 2015. Following the birth of their first daughter Max we're gonna have a front room scene. The biggest medical breakthrough in the direction the initiatives most recent program called rare as one. Focuses on driving progress in the fight against a rare diseases grants will be awarded to ten organizations. With four and a half million dollars in initial funding. Keep Alaska's eight going after one disease at a time now it's really about making every scientist Everett who participates in the scientific process batter. Whether experiences that you had that led you to do the work that you're doing right now when as a young physician. A way it. Open up a patient's chart. And it's agreed something about it and I eat at first I was in Paris would walk into a room and say. I don't know anything about. Your disease can you tell me how do you take care years off. In these patients and families would teach me training me what it was like. What the disease was and how to best take care of themselves on what worked for them. And the prayers one is about bringing in that patient voice. Because they have that insights I can still remember. Exact patient rooms. Where. The research. Didn't materialize in time where we didn't finery treatment the end an exact the only case. End. I think those experiences that makes me realize that we have to do more. The daughter of Chinese Vietnamese refugees Chan who was the first in her family go to college says she always knew her like put a ball service to others. A lot of people open doors for me. And if high didn't work cart and charges continue getting trained to actually opened doors for others that I was in doing my part. She ends Zuckerberg who married in 2012 are passing on those same lessons to daughters Max and August how do you would still in your children who are growing. In an environment that was. That was different. We talk about it to you young they're three and two and we talk about. How lucky we are how lucky we are happy child learn to be happy and healthy and there also kids they don't. You know my three year old one days she tells me mom and know about honey Nigerians. Like what are you know opening experience. And she's like I've heard about them and I want to box for my birthday. It. Airborne. There is also the challenge of navigating philanthropy under the spotlight with controversy surrounding Facebook's handling of you sir data. You have discussions about that you know peoples concerned about privacy and other issues is just something that you and your husband. That you think you can do to help. Alleviate those. Concerns. The data privacy is a top concern and should be for everyone especially in Madison what's we really grappled with is. What have we learned from that marks experiences. Running FaceBook to make sure that we are. Being incredibly proactive about this did you get into this field what is it about medicine and think of this so apparent the emotion that you have the passionate you have worked. Come pro there's so many times where I feel like. This could be me I don't. A rare disease that I know love. But it's gotten really lucky and I had a lot of people champion for me. And it's. Don't take that it. Incredible work being done there big thanks Robin for that interview the so great to see. That. Didn't the Zuckerberg K and that that family is doing so much and to give back and I I saw earlier that they put a huge share. Of I have gained share percent yes they took shares issued your toward this annuity is incredible. So they know obviously they're big influence or across the globe in looks like they're really putting some money. By an effort yeah. That's a plus today without we have. Great great weekend I know what I am happy happy hour a week I would think you it's going to be beautiful in the north east no matter where you are. Try to enjoy it. See you Monday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.