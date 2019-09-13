-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019
-
Now Playing: Antonio Brown speaks out from Tom Brady’s gym
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Sept. 13, 2019
-
Now Playing: Ex-cheerleader found not guilty of murdering baby
-
Now Playing: Felicity Huffman to be sentenced in ‘Varsity Blues’ scandal
-
Now Playing: Top takeaways from the ABC News Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Florida on alert as tropical threat moves toward Bahamas
-
Now Playing: Democrats clash over health care at 2020 debate
-
Now Playing: Take it from Nicole Richie: 'There are no rules when it comes to beauty'
-
Now Playing: UT offers scholarship to young Vols fan
-
Now Playing: O'Rourke takes a stand against gun violence after Texas shootings
-
Now Playing: Warren credits campaign's success to meeting voters
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates debate: How will they bring troops home?
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates debate: Addressing immigration and equality
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates debate: Gun reform
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates debate: Addressing country's racism
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates debate: How to budget health care
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates debate: Opening statements
-
Now Playing: ABC News' Democratic debate kicks off
-
Now Playing: 2020 Democratic candidates take the stage at debate