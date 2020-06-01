Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

Good morning I cannot vote. And not all of the terror here at the top five things to note this Monday number one film I think tension between Iran and the U black rock that there will no longer abide by the fifty nuclear deal president happens doubling down its threat to target Iran's hopeful fight. If you wanted to retaliate for the US government's right. Near the Baghdad airport that killed their top military leader. Meanwhile the president is threatening to punish Iraq if it tries to expel US troops think the US would not leave until Iraq. He's for the military bases that US bill number two or three Americans have been killed after an attack on the military base in Kenya. The victims were identified as a US service member and two Defense Department contractors the Somali terror group Al Shabazz has claimed responsibility for targeting the air bases where US forces are supporting African troops in the fight against terrorism us about an affiliated with al-Qaeda and have rock. We have Pennsylvania for number rate. Five people were killed and dozens injured when authorities say a packed bus lost control and started a chain reaction crash on the Pennsylvania turnpike. Near Pittsburgh UPS says two of its drivers were bombed that that it want to have been driving for the company for 28 years. Number four it's back to work today and there's a new list of the hottest jobs for twenty like we definitely will the artificial intelligence specialist the country's fastest growing position for 320 years annual emerging jobs report. Also on the list if cyber security specialist silicon Alley worker robotics engineers and customer success specialist. The report says most of the jobs are on the coasts either in the Bay Area toward New York City and battling number five Hollywood's golden Knight the Golden Globe awards the emotional moment of the night was when Tom Hanks broke down in tears. Accepting the Cecil B detail award. The actor saying that he knows he is a black man not because of his awards but because of this family. Who was seated with him all night long. It's why America and get a warning happy Monday good to have Elizabeth. Birds here and let's get right about six or the worldwide implications after the US drone strike. An attack that killed Iran's top military leader. Iran now says it will no longer abide by the 2050 nuclear deal that lawmakers in Iraq have taken a symbolic vote to expel American trips from the country you are president dropped late Sunday double down its controversial threat to target Iran's hopefuls sites you Ronnie of retaliate. Which could be considered a war crime. Here at home the Homeland Security Department is taking precautions because of concern. About a potential Iranian attack and the US including a possible cyber attack last spring and ABC's green and Mitchell with the new. Good morning Canon than Elizabeth Iran made a new threat overnight allowing to get revenge it all comes as president trump appears to contradict his own secretary of state regarding how the US may respond. Overnight president trump doubling down on striking cultural sites in Iran. As tensions especially in the Middle East after the killing of Enron's top military commander. While flying back from its holiday trip to large the president told reporters. They're allowed to kill our people they're allowed to torture and main mark people they're allowed to use roadside bombs. And blew up our people and we're not allowed to touch their cultural site. It doesn't work that way. Earlier the president said the US is targeted 52 Iranian sites. Some of them cultural sites that comment drew criticism because targeting cultural sites could be considered a war crime under international agreements. As you know the Geneva conventions outlaw attacks on cultural objects and places of worship our own DOD warm in all discuss is protection of cultural property. So why is the president threatening Iran with war crimes will be Dave inside the system which we always have and we always will. Meanwhile more crowds lined the streets in Tehran this morning to mourn the death of general could send so when money. As all 200 in nineteen members of Iran's parliament chanted pro death to America. The general who is replacing salon money is vowing to quote take revenge of the country announces it will no longer abide by the uranium enrichment limits in the two when he fifteen nuclear deal. A move which could put Iran on course to accumulate enough fuel for an atomic bomb. The back and forth threats come after president trump ordered the strike on solo money near the Baghdad airport last week. US officials claim they had intelligence that he was going to carry on acts that would cost American lives. It's impossible to overstate. The significance of the attack that takes us customs sold money this is bigger than bin Laden it's bigger than by Donnie. In response Iraq's parliament in a non binding decision has voted to expel US troops from the country. The bill does not have the backing of the outgoing prime minister in Iraq the president trump also told reporters on Air Force One that the US military. Is not leaving Iraq unless the Iraqis paid for the military bases that the US has built. Saying it cost billions of dollars to build long before my time we're not leaving unless they pay us back for it. Back here at home Democrats are criticizing the president after he appeared to declare his tweets would. Service notification to the United States congress that should in Ron strike any US person or target. The United States will quickly and police strike back. And perhaps in a disproportionate. Manner such legal notice is not required but it is given never. The less you know I hate to say this but I think it's prison trump raising his middle finger at the congress. And with tensions rising in the Middle East the Homeland Security Department is warning about the potential for attacks here at home security has been stepped up at key locations in major cities. No specific threat has been identified but officials say it run does have potential assets inside the US. And Iran has significant cyber warfare capabilities tenant Elizabeth. All right tournament so there thank you let's bring in ABC's foreign correspondent doing McFarland across the pond in the London bureau. From ward Juliette good morning to use so we've seen that M into the red flag flying over. A mosque jest how unprecedented is this. Good morning Kenneth well that was the first time the dots that kind of red flag was hoisted I have about Barry. Hey beat mosque in the city of colon. In Iran in the red flag that symbolizes. Vengeance for the death of someone who's been killed unjustly and what this does. Really is it infuses a runs bottles fighting US interests in the region. The legacy of customs and Amani when the kind of Henne is symbolism. Don't forget these foreign advantages by the I had to see how recently been deeply unpopular with pots of Iran in society who have resented them. As an expense that Iran cannot afford at a time of crippling sanctions and there is people. Voice that's unhappiness with huge protests in the same cities wet this weekend we saw some houses of people. Taking to the streets. Say a full cousins and I monies funeral procession up recessions since he is like a buys. And it must hide the which has been the scene of anti government protest since 2017. Now that footage of the weekend saying there's endless crowds munching is being shed on the supreme lead the Ayatollah. How many days twit to feed all weekend. Be under the nail in the Asian guys at the Iranian regime is trying to spin this as a renewed bridge of confidence. In its leadership it's really hard not to see what's happening right now is having a consequence of driving Iran and people. Back into the arms of the regime. And geely let's talk about Iraq the Iraq country of the parliament has voted to expel American trust but the vote is not binding. What does that mean. Right so it was unclear whether this extraordinary parliamentary session it's gonna go ahead because it was boycotted by Sony and cut its legislate is but the minimum threshold. Was met and they'd cost that non binding resolution calling for the expulsion. Although foreign trades now some 5000 US soldiers are currently in a raucous part of the global coalition. To fight against ice says Scott coalition suspended operations in a rock and just. Ahead of the bags. Joyce you know we've been talking a lot of up president comes threat to attack a ronning cultural sites. We know that this could be considered a war crime. Yeah I Kenneth is there are a number. And all conventions and treaties which the US has signed his ratified as a Ponte to. On the wedge out Lowell is the target saying the delivered talks an unprotected cultural sites. And in a run that brought dozens. All that treasure is on and slice of antiquities and you know asking what heritage sites you have. In the city of the separatists which they spiked to 500 it is before the best of Christ that was a city founded by Jarrius the great. You have places like the ancient Fords of battle waged rat which looks like a life size measure and are based on console. You how if places like Shiraz and Isfahan way if he get to the met in New York you see antiquities from days places because so many people feel and the treasure is an Iran they belong to the wallet and not just the Iran in people. Not the threat by president child is not any gay done incredibly negative in Iran but around the wilds. Again secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that. The US would abide by the law but wouldn't tell George on this week on Sunday what that exactly met. How far ago and somebody to say that this is another example. The people around the president in his circle keeping him from doing something potentially illegal here. But we will see what happens and if he truly best target is 52 hopeful site that he mentioned on Twitter. Juliet thank you we appreciated president trop is making it clear that he believes those cultural sites are fair game despite international law banning such attacks. On Air Force One last night the president also threatened. Just slaps sanctions on Iraq if US troops are forced still lead the country and he said. Iraq will have to pay for a military base. Built by the US overnight House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the house will vote this week to limit the president's authority to take action against Iran. Calling last week's air strike provocative disproportionate. ABC's David Wright has more reaction to the president's comments. That's sort of Saber rattling worries Democrats line really worry that the actions the president took. We'll get us into what he calls another endless war in the Middle East. He promised we wouldn't have that and I think we're closer to that now because of his actions the president has indeed repeatedly called for ending costly foreign wars. The plan is to get out of endless wars. To bring our soldiers back home. To not be policing agents all over the world. So so as recently as New Year's Eve specifically referring to Iran have brought out its I like being. The ride you want peace more than anybody. But that night at morrow Largo the wheels were already in motion. After the president saw the protests at the US embassy in Baghdad and blame. Around 5 PM January 2 he made the final call authorizing the drone strike that killed general shall Amani. Some Democrats say there is no mystery about the timing. Days before the impeachment process is set to resume. We know he's deeply upset about that and I think people are reasonably asking. Why did this moment why does he hit mail to take this highly inflammatory. Highly dangerous action that moves us closer to war. The president is now back in Washington where the impeachment process. Is slightly in limbo. Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday proposed changing senate rules to allow an impeachment trial to begin even though. House Democrats have yet to forward the articles of impeachment. But it's not clear that the Republicans in the senate have the votes to do that. David Wright ABC news west bomb. All right David. Ask the US braces for Iran to retaliate the Homeland Security Department issued a new domestic terrorism bulletin pulling but he and authorities here at home on heightened alert. US officials say an attack on the homeland may come with little or no warning so security has been stepped up in major cities like New York. No specific threat has been identified but officials say Iran does have potential assets inside that you last. And there are concerns about potential cyber attacks aimed at inks or the government. Think Customs and Border Protection says allegations that are singling out and stopping or Ronnie and Americans as they tried to enter the country are false. The Council On American Islamic Relations says Sunday that more than sixty or audience and Ronnie and Americans were detained and questioned at. Link that the border crossing and Blaine Washington. And that those detained it said their passports were confiscated and they were questioned about their political views and allegiances. CBP said there was an average two hour wait at Blaine Saturday evening simply due to an increased number of people and fewer staff members during the holidays. The agency is operating with an enhanced posture due to the current threat the said it is still protecting the civil rights of those passing through the points. A entry nationwide. I'm sure we'll find out or. So we will do you ask questions there well coming up Hollywood kicks off awards season with the Golden Globes earlier request from those were Gervais. That nearly. Every single one or ignored. But first the bush fire emergency in Australia health celebrities are helping this morning. After this. We're back with the scene of a home explosion in Detroit officials say six before inside. At the time of the blast over the weekend they survived but soon suffer burns and smoke inhalation. An investigation is underway to find out what caused these explosions one possible explanation is that it was the result of a ghastly. Overseas some violent scenes in the capital of Venezuela US backed opposition leader won by doe was blocked from entering his country's congressional building for a special session. When he tried to steal offense to gain entry point oh was stopped by guards using buying it shields. He and his allies are locked in a battle over Venezuela's future with president Nicholas the Dora. About 100 US firefighters are in Australia now with more on the way the devastating wildfires have killed at least two dozen people and destroyed hundreds of homes. The family the late conservationist. Steve Irwin says it has rescued and treated more than 90000. Animals. He lost several several celebrities at last night's Golden Globes plaster call for donations. Actress Nicole Kidman thanked Americans for their support for their. Her native country. Back here at home tens of thousands of people marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to show solidarity for New York city's Jewish community. The demonstration follows a series of anti Semitic attacks in the region in the last month. They chanted no hate no fear outward Jewish families are well them here. And we are now hearing from a sailor streak ended at sea during a fateful trip from Japan took the life. He was among three people without communications during their weeklong ordeal Tom George from our station Honolulu has their story. The deeper uneasy today this is from from on the boat via. Looking a lot different than this Pete who started his long journey in November but. Along with this crew set sail from Japan to Hawaii after hitting rough seas the mask came dismantled and later a big wave rolled them over. The water was coming up up up partner you know getting up to waist high and we're still upside down. The boat tipped back upright again but was damage supplies were getting low eventually boat came by so the group was signal flare. And then I didn't see it just kept on. Or Peco plan this guy this is terrible. Eventually they lost all contact and begin to fear the worst watched stars crave him. And a hope that. Either way Finley was going to be okay. Finally days later another boat this time the use mirrors to catches attention and it worked he were rescued. House crying. And all of us everybody we were all crime. This video shows that daring rescue the Coast Guard came in they were taken to Hawaii. Grateful to his rescuers and family and friends for Tennessee who'd been desperately trying to find him. Our every kind of look at these messages I would cry expert chefs are looking through resistance. People that were telling stories about Meehan. And tests. A lot of the best part reuniting with his wife and son who just flew in from Taiwan it was a happy ending it. Got answered prayer but there's one more thing before they go home enjoying a little time together in Hawaii just in time for his son's attorney on the sixth. Leppert they party. It's on George Casey before island news. Just incredible there. Let's check out our vacations now starting with this dauphin getting up close and personal swimmers at a beach in Australia. I was an Alitalia about the devastating wildfires that impacting how much of the country but here. Just an incredible. Cool image that we just need to see after seeing all of those destructive fires move through and happen there this countered. Happened in new south wells one local officials that the dolphins and other marine lifer frequent visitors and beachgoers. Reuters spectacle. Next to Japan where diners can start looking forward to some expensive. Sushi the so called to decaying just paid one point eight million dollars at auction. We're tuna that lead nearly 610. Pounds. The today king runs a successful sushi restaurant chain. Last year he set a record paying more than three million dollars or eight similarly sized tuna. Sushi Texas some bears helping themselves the Tennessee family drama mama her cubs ransacking their minivan and they left the door open. Dole was hurt the bears made off with some snacks. Italy's new prime minister is proposing a major change she the nation's work schedule. Fan on the air and wants to move to a forty week and six hour days just 24 hours on the job right now things worked a five day forty hours a week. Parents and the idea here could be that next step in working life and would allow people to spend more time. Would their family. That's our question of the day what do you think about moving to a four day work week is that enough to make you want to move to Finland. Tell us what you think in the comments sparked yet we deaths that ABC news live wanna hear from you. Signing up and take a look at this McDonald's burger can you believe it's twenty years whole lot I you talk man. As kept it in case. For two decades. And its cast is still. And tacked on with a new bold. Powell is that possible. They have the indictment here get to it. In here in the meaning you're talking about health the hamburgers intact but that pickles I kinda went bad area Michael peek yeah yeah. So that's the receipt proving when he got. Hollywood got the awards train up and running on that long and winding path to the house. It was no meat there Kathleen a McDonald's hamburgers. While last night's Golden Globe so the big night for newcomers some longtime favorites like Tom Hanks and Brad Pitt. Hollywood was seen out familiar. And fine tune we'll gains breaks it down. Hollywood's golden night hitting all the right notes. It's sort out. Host Ricky Gervais back hosting for the fifth time not worried about censoring himself this go around if you win by. Come up accepting their awards thank you my agent a new gaunt and some stars ignoring that advice like Ellen DeGeneres this people just. Go on and on and on and on and on and on and on. Non and you're like and a. I'm not gonna do that it would be quick Allen taking on the honorary globe for the Carol Burnett award at an emotional night all around in Hollywood. A man is. Sorry. That is less and that is blessed with a family sit down front like that full of tears and surprises. A lie said I have money on this not happening. Completely stumped. Bolivia Coleman upsetting fades Jen Anniston and Nicole Kidman for best TV actress drama. And Ramzi Yousef beating out Michael Douglas Bill Hader and Paul Rudd they get sentencing may show it's. Evidently this an editor newcomer Aqua Fina also picking up an award and if I fall on hard times we can sell this so that's good. I'll cooking and making history as the first woman of Asian descent to win best actress in a film though the globes awarded some more than familiar faces as well. Joaquin Phoenix winning best actor for Joker. Renee Zellweger best actress for playing Judy Garland in Judy. And Brad Pitt winning supporting actor for once upon a time in Hollywood taking a moment in disputes to shout out his costar and pal Leonardo DiCaprio. And weigh in on that whole Titanic country. It's still. Alicia the rest. The biggest award of the night on the TV so I went to flee back for comedy and success and my favorite for drama. And for film point 1971. For drama and for comedy Quinton Tarantino's. Once upon a time in Hollywood of that ship the big show indeed and a lot of people talking about fashion yeah. And some some good ones some good one step and then you know not so good when it's. But who we to judge a coming out of it the day ahead on this Monday January 6. Plus we will soon be biting any pot like this one we will have to work. Are you the new tech after that I would buy one. Here's what to watch out for today presidents cup is scheduled to participate in our credentialing ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to Washington. Or before receiving intelligence briefing and having watched the vice president Mike Pence. Kelly loft dweller is set to become the newest US senator from Georgia the wealthy businesswoman out of Republican governor appointed by Georgia governor Brian camp. To replace Johnny Isaacson will be sworn in on the senate floor with eight unique distinction. Her first vote could be on whether or not to remove the president from office. The case that's become the face of the me too movement begins today in New York City jury selection gets underway at Harvard wants things that's assault trial. The movie executives accused of rape being a woman between thirteen and forcing himself on a production assistant in 2006. He runs both incidents of sexual dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades watching people's life in prison if convicted. And the world's largest technology conference gets under way this week we are talking about the Consumer Electronics Show beginning Tuesday with all sorts of new gadgets. I announcements and we are already hearing about you televisions phones and other Smart devices. Fun fun fun I'm so there are few of them that we as you just mentioned here at about including this war and that's like us that way. That reminds us of Jurassic world you heard of that way and that when. They call it S pod OK I guess we're looking at it right there yeah on Summitt said it's like the lazy boy lounge chair with wheels. I don't know is this really the future I think so. Getting around it must have liked protective. It didn't help these kids got a direct welcome back remember it was that ripped apart but it. See also death Sharman. Apparently. The liner Louise that was watched the whip like. Entertainment or something like that pick OK so that's something like look at the wreckage of on the TPS. The robot its carry this robot. Ha call or roll bot. Get it below our wolf. Operates by Smart phone it war. Were you wrote Whoopi for your time would be I don't know how would open I think it'll actually and then it's all up somehow senses. It smelly toilets outright it get there. Should that it's not expose me. Smelling that's happening in the bathroom they had to take care of that for you with. Give you a little sense that something the make it also. For those that TP RB IP EU. Did it he. Robot that wall you can Wear these virtual reality goggles. And the goggles if your doctor concert or some entire rest of the bathroom. You won't miss any of the concert or in the event. Critical lots of things look but details will be watching out for that if you comes out of that vehicle consumer electronic C that there. Our that is it for us on this Monday it's great Havel of the heard here. I've ever get some breath. Or start your workday whatever you gonna do best have a great day that's what it makes your support they were we. I hope he's back on here we'll be okay.

