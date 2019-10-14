Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

California cannot vote. An analyst with her here are the top I think to note this Monday number one that quite fit in Syria US troops are stepping up their withdrawal from northern Syria amid escalating violence hundreds of arson fires have reportedly escaped. It's fair militias backed by Turkey pressed deeper to Syria killing civilians the former US allies the theory encourage. Have now struck a deal with Syrian dictator Bashar Al thought for help. Fighting Turkey. Number two the impeachment investigation taking another step forward today president comes former top advisor on Russia's testifying today in the impeachment investigation. He on a hill is expected to be asked about allegations that Rudy Giuliani the president's personal attorney. Ignore protocol to pursue a shadow policy Ukraine. On to number three there's growing outrage in Fort Worth, Texas. Over the fatal police shooting of a black woman or her own home with her. Young nephew of side. Police were called to the home after I need her back concerned about an open doors body camera video showed that responding officer. Shooting through the window because of what's being called a perceived threat. 28 year old pop out of Jefferson was killed she was reportedly playing a video game with her eight year old nephew. Police say they recovered a firearm on the scene but they have not said whether or not it was near the body investigators say the officer did not announce that they. He was a police officer before the shooting he's now on the Ministry's administrative leave pending the investigation. We head now to ignore left for number for its streets are closed near that hotel that collapsed this weekend because of. Concern that more of the building could come down the corners now working to identify the victim whose body was recovered at the site. A second victim has not yet been removed. And one workers still missing. The contractor in charge of a hotel project is bringing in engineers from Europe to help remove debris and try to determine the cause. Of the collapse and bound number five in video game four tonight appears to have left his fans and a dark place the entire map was wiped out leaving players staring at a black hole. And the tweets on the fort night Twitter account. Disappear. PlayStation issued a statement assuring fans the game isn't gone for good and you see you then. Made remarks today. That's our question of the day. What are you going to do if you can't play fort night what do you. If you read a book to go outside. As I talk to your mother your friend's father your friends from of I tell from the comment sex or tweet us at ABC news live on the little all the -- the well is going on with this hooey about. Not yet or even when it's coming back but its support in the coming up another who is all part of something else and of our Brothers not happier. Yeah so to be continued yes. Well so Shelley get started. Let's do it okay. Well let's get to that big story the crisis in Syria growing worse by the hour or one senior official in the trump administration describes it. As total chaos we have reports. That hundreds of ice as prisoners. Are escaping as malicious back by Turkey pushed deeper into Syria and in a major development the former US allies the Syrian Kurds. And now struck a deal with Syrian dictator Bashar Al Saud tip like Turkey as US forces withdraw. And the other major concern is the report of mass atrocities including the killing of civilians by those air malicious which include fighters with ties to ices and al-Qaeda. ABC's maggots have risen in is here with the latest making good morning. The good Maureen A Kenneth and elicited Defense Secretary mark asked for is calling president Trump's decision. To pull US troops out of the region it deliberate despite backlash from both Republicans and Democrats. Many saying the US betrayed their longtime allies the Kurds. This morning the violence continues to escalate in northern Syria as Turkey's military operation targeting America's Kurdish allies grows deeper. We'll just one week hundreds reported dead. That number expected to soar I found out about this woman saint and I have four children two girls and two boys where should I go home where and I go president trump now ordering that withdrawal of all 1000 US troops out of northern Syria. Defense Secretary Marc Casper on FOX News Sunday saint situation there again gets worse by the hour we now know we believe that. The Turks now intend to go further south than originally expected it puts us in a terrible position property 200000 current. We spent years fighting I guess alongside the US forces. Three some keeping their posts guarding ice is prisons. ABC news confer mean dozens of those ice its prisoners. Were high value detainees. Meantime the Kurds have struck a deal with Syrian dictator Bashar Al asides military to fight against Turkey. People gathering in the streets to celebrate. ABC's Ian panel on the ground near the Syrian border. So bizarre of the events of the last seven days beam that we're now looking up bash Sarah last night in the Syrian ministry with the blood of hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians on the hands accused of war crimes rape. Mass detention as a savior of the serious cuts as American troops pull out to the area. Cook the Turkey if they stand and fight and president the ones men are in for a much bigger fight than they ever anticipated. Turkey calling the Kurds terrorists refusing to negotiate with them. The trump administration now saying they're ready to impose severe sanctions on Turkey these sanctions. Could be starting small they could be maximum pressure which would destroy the Turkish economy. And over the weekend a 35 year old female politician was shot in the head by what is believed to be an al-Qaeda linked group back bike Turkey. The United Nations estimates at least a 130000. People have been displaced from the fighting can. It's incredible Marion think you. As president trump steps up his attacks on former vice president Joseph Biden and his whole family Biden's son announced he will step down from the board of a Chinese. Firm punch provided also pledged not to work on behalf of any foreign owned companies or serve on their boards if his father is elected and the former vice president. Into his son's death. I look let's get some straight. First of all no. No. Has indicated. And any consequence that anything was done wrong legally buy me or buying my son. The statement my son put out today represents. The kind of man of integrity years. Joseph Biden also vowed that none of his family members will be allowed to work in the White House I jab at president Trump's decision to enlist his daughter and son in law as top. Advisors at least three people died because of the fires in Southern California two of the victims were residents of a mobile home park. About seventy miles east of Los Angeles the third died of a heart attack he remained at his home in northern Los Angeles to fight the fire there about 100. Thousand others in two counties evacuated moose are now being allowed back into their homes. Alabama authorities are still searching for a little girl who was abducted this weekend three year old Camille McKinney was kidnapped during a birthday party on Saturday in Birmingham the Toyota Sequoia believe. To be used in the abduction was spotted about ten miles away from where the party was being held police say they have detained a person of interest in the case for questioning. There's still no word. On the little girl. There is growing outreach this morning in Fort Worth, Texas over the fatal police shooting of a black woman in her own home. With her young nephew inside the officer who pulled the trigger is going to be interviewed about the shooting today this as the victim's family and many others are demanding answers. A large crowd gathered last. Night at the home of 28 year old a Tatiana Jefferson mourning the woman killed early Saturday where she was reportedly playing video games in her bedroom. An eight year old nephew. We are now learning more about the series of events leading up toward death beginning with the 911 call from Jefferson's neighbor Jane Smith. Who thought something was unusual in Jefferson's home. That's gone on. Forever form doors we've been open since some of Clark. In the broader move around an abnormal nerve. Welcome to belittle mr. on the. Police then responding to this body camera footage shows an officer walking through a gate to the back of the health then turning to the window in Shelby a command to. We cannot. The officer firing one did the shot through the window Jefferson died at the scene. Police say the officer perceived a threat but they suggest that proper procedures may not have been followed. The officer observed a person through a rear window. In the back in the residence and part a shot at that person. The officer did not announce he was a police officer prior to shooting. What the officer observed on why he did not announce police will be addressed as the investigation continues. Police say they recovered a firearm on the scene but they have not said whether or not it was near the body. Meanwhile local activists and religious leaders are demanding justice. They don't ladies. She was Macedonia don't. The officer who fired the fatal shot has been on the force since April of last year he's currently. On administrative leave pending the investigation. And baseball a paramedic became a patient in game to the American League Championship Series he was hit by a foul ball while sitting. In Houston astros' dugout last night a line shot came off the bat of Houston's. Michael Brantley who was visibly shaken for a few minutes to paramedic was taken to the hospital his condition is described as stable. The Astros went on to beat the Yankees eleven innings. But tens of thousands of rescue workers in Japan are again searching for survivors of this weekend's powerful typhoon dust storms. Heavy rains caused rivers to overflow washing away homes and leaving a trail of destruction more than thirty are dead and a dozen more still missing. Many of the searchers are reading through muddy water often up to their weight. Canadian experts will be joining the investigation into the crash of a royal Canadian air force jet and Atlanta. The Canadians numbers flight demonstration team was participating in the air show. A pilot ejected and the jet crashes and I'm populated area. No one on the ground was hurt the pilot was checked out at a local hospital and released. Credible he was not injured. Well police in North Carolina found it unbelievable. Scene at the site of a two car accident take a look at what happened to war out of the car as the needs samba sub dangling grill down from telephone wires in Raleigh. Police say an three people who'd been inside it was old enough to drive. Me easily neither. That person nor the driver. Of the other car. Was seriously hurt. An incredible I am so no one injure hallway around there are seriously. Looking at that you wonder how and then I also want to add apparently no charges yet but there have to be something on the way well Woolsey. It Delaware's your students should no longer have to worry about what's called logs shaming. They also getting school lunch even if their parents or guardians are not a TV on their meal feed and under this new law school cannot substitute a cheaper alternative meal the governor think the third grader who brought the issue to national. Tension by paying the bills of all. This fellow students. And a poor woman has been reunited with her dog twelve years after the animal banish duchess a fox terrier disappeared in 2007. In South Florida when she was two years old was she was found last today 11100 miles away shivering underneath the shed. Outside Pittsburgh workers at an animal shelter found duct assist microchip. And that discovered or rather that's how they discovered her owner still in Florida. Where is that that's is banned or that journey like we have no clue will theory is we have this ships are really give us. Pictures audio we hear all of those ships got it dance a little bit you imagine that journey if we could. Back going to be a movie. Hey coming up divine intervention on the football field while the Pope which we needed him. About the same from New Orleans up her a caravan of migrants stopped in its tracks and Mexico that he killed. We are back with the search overnight for one person still missing after the deadly hotel collapsed in new ones this. Weekend one body has been removed from the site but the body of a second victim remained in the rubble overnight. He video shows fire crews helping to rescue workers authorities are warning the entire building may not be stable. ABC's Marcus Moore is there. A desperate rescue effort under way. Oh my god. A missing worker trapped inside the rubble after this shocking construction collapse caught on camera. You're building on ads that are eight. The hard rock hotel under construction in New Orleans at the edge of the historic French Quarter crashing down on Saturday morning. Spain canal street closed. Officials warning people to stay away from the area fearing the entire building could give way to rescue mission a dangerous with an unstable structure as. Safety is top priority. Rescue absolutely but we cannot overestimate. You know the structure being. Unsound unstable. Right neck out. The building crumbling in just seconds you can see this terrifying video workers on site running for their lives longer Verona. A cloud of debris golfing bystanders on the ground. People in this trolley narrowly escaping. Tailback Allen O'Brien in that trolley watched in horror. When you stepped up that's right back. You couldn't see twenty feet in front of you do is just smoke and debris everywhere. At least two dead one body still in the wreckage thirty more hurt including one person working on the eighth floor undergoing surgery on his leg. And officials have brought and a third crane to try to stabilize one of the remaining Craig you see in the distance they have a fear that it could fall they continue this desperate search. Marcus Moore ABC news new ordinance. Our thanks to Marcus now to Mexico where hundreds of migrants who. Formed a caravan in hopes of making their way to the US have been stopped in their tracks by Mexican authorities let's bring in our foreign correspondent Gilliam McFarland across the pond in the London bureau for more on this Juliet good morning and we've been seeing this more and more from Mexico since president trump threatened to shut down the border. Morning guys. And that's exactly right so what's happened is hundreds of migrants you had crossed the border into Max K they have been wasting. And this very southern border town called top that you that they were wasting that for months waiting for transit he says. In military cross next K to make their way up. The country towards the US boarded a lot of these migrants there from Africa as well as some Latin American. Countries now what happened was on Saturday. They set off from the southern border town and they began launching north they made it around twenty miles. Until the Mexican National Guard surrounded them cut them off from that pot. And a school to them into police plans to be sent back to that time when they started human rights groups how to criticize Mexican authorities. Foot seemingly waiting until they were exhausted lot of them carrying babies heavy backpacks supplies. And making their way slid it on foot says. A lot of criticism that fully human rights group spent as decent as you say there's been a marked change in Mexican policy. On this thing and now ready toughening up. On on tons of from migrants crossing their border and trying to me about their country to warns the US Puerto. And speaking of toughening. Chinese president seizing Pena speaking out as protests continue and Hong Kong warning against any attempt to divide China. What's he saying Julia. Exactly Kenneth he is currently the in a cool on a state visit the pool of course which boy does that's autonomous. Region of China Ted bats now. The Foreign Ministry issued a statements. Yesterday as he was making Matt state visit. This then the statement gay is. Anyone who attempts to split any region from China will parish with that bodies smashed. And Baines ground to powered any X stumble forces that support the splitting of China. Can any be regarded as the lesion on by the Chinese people. Say. Some bought an imagery in that official statement from she Jin ping back now he did not mention. Hong Kong. By name but it is of course widely seen as as an as a not so veiled threat. Again says protesters who keep handing out on the streets of Hong Kong misses the nineteenth week. Say a five. Protest is have been taking out to the stories to bonding more democracy. With all but the before Hong Kong and against police brutality. In suppressing a load of these protests China is clearly. Running out of patience for this it has previously said that they believe. The Hong Kong police well able to quell these parts has but it looks like that's not already happening so everyone's worried about. If this escalates and what China will do when it does. And last but not least on a much lighter note we're gonna talk some football at Joliet I don't not closely if all of the NFL where you are but. It seems the New Orleans states and at least one high profile and in who Francis. Yeah. I he had to sky all produce a Davids as well coming on that they're why everyone tweeting he dat. The hitting five what what is going on this. There is say a new round of canonization gang on. In the Boskin as well as the the parent chooses the new saints. And at the same he released a tweets. Treating outs. But today we give thanks to the load for on new first time Sainz they walked by faith and now we invade. That into session now because he patched time sayings. He traded. The twist or to Massey MA NG. For big statement. Say about led to a lot of Louisiana Sainz funds saying this as a but the divine intervention. Not as things they were. Fighting against the tigers this week and the may one night game. And the singers themselves they said they shed that depicts trees saying we can there's optimism blessed and highly faith and say that is is test of Ed's it's a nice. A nice ones to and then we can but if you let gunned about tomatoes sum up six Polaris replies. A lot of you both saying you know if you dot mist heavy fog that would. Hello and a smile and a face that you couldn't do it and elect I was looking forward to you talking about this story because I know how much you follow American fable and NAL's marriage. Guess I'm as you quoted there than Louisiana. It's okay I'll. By the way for the Louisiana saints yes the New Orleans Saints are Louisiana yet but. Also you get a setting up on who to Africa there's a very very very popular person here this network by the name of Robert rock. Who that yeah span they got to know as much of the things possible. I'm sure she's considering they have day show and Robbins to actually issued to London to into the news about the same as the one. And got a pit on their feet as well as say they're very happy to have Robin as a found. Yet yes you are positive here at ABC news pat. Our affiliate thank you my prayer we appreciate any favorite late yes there in favor. I attacked let's check card out of occasions now starting with a herd of moves on the loose and Wyoming. They're at a shopping. Then terror in the parking lot. People are and that's parking lot as well Brett. Though moose were harmed in the of this video know people who don't work and everybody's okay there's it was truly there that's we'll all sites there of the big moves might not be scared me Oki. So the next story yet. If you want to protect and to be the president do you only have the house for you it home for sale in New York. I come holiday replica of the Oval Office that cost like more than two million dollars. They decided to. Have had a oval room mayor I won't want to what is. Build it like the replica of the the one that's in the White House and there you go there you have it is you never dreamt of having one of your own there it is a town west wing yet. Well the first person ever to run a marathon in under two hours yet under two hours says no Hume in its limited his name is. Leah that kid showed gay he shattered the barrier Saturday Indiana completed the course of what our thinking I'm minutes forty point two seconds. The can you'll not get credit for this wrecker world record because. The race is set up specifically for him to fly to break the mark. Despite the advantages the Olympic champ expects people all over the world to be able to break. That two hour mark so again it was set up for its. I guess who like more of a straight line in the fifth straight court's first invite all over the place what Matt Wright yeah I don't know. I don't yet know how they're favorable running condition that I wouldn't know because I'm. It never run America and I have both gotten them back. While an idealized it's impressive though under two lauer is how to apart. Giving out we thought that he was running like four point. 33. I would think you remember the exact job and all other again four point. United minutes per mile or something akin. For 33. My eyes wow minutes per mile minutes from Venice per mile yes that's really really fast. That's like still aren't what they got like sixty miles per hour some them. You do the math that death next aquarium Jack either there recorder raise you got to hear but. Oh. OK yeah net thirteen knots you got to ask you go away projecting using the Sylmar man he's got a army over there. Got it certainly mount an hour thirteen. I couldn't didn't do like our war alive yeah. Can't do it now cannon on you to move on. A close called scary current deputy when a cars and light and fun. Lack I weeks. Who right there in Lincoln County. Has Wyoming there. That Wyoming number digital Dade producer that Wyoming. We think so where ever it may have been and that I know. Those scary yeah if you think that happen especially all winter months but it's only what October death unfortunately like the roads of that slick but. Got a slowdown during this wintry conditions. Call indeed and once is little girl's reaction when she tries cranberry d.s for the first time. When he fell levels that she bit cool is read I liked to color her out of state. And she went way way. A. Yeah and I want. In this. She is eighteen months old in Maryland her mom less says that was her firth and probably the last time. She'll be checking down. Another couple cry for about twenty years or both on the necks are in their properly. At a that this ol' American diplomats and on wireless is officially the GO AT the goat in her sport proving she is degrees of all time of the dominating performance over the weekend. In Germany on Sunday she broke the record for most the world championship medals but her streak didn't stop there. Double twisting double back here act. Win it that's performance Simone vials became the most decorated gymnast ever. Her parents looking on her mom in tears would be at baker balance beam routine but the American superstar. Wasn't done. Adding a 25 medal to her collection with this gravity defying floor exercise routine including when a for signature move. The buying group. Terry three twists to split among the most difficult skills in this sport and she doesn't eat. The 22 year old winning five gold medals at these championships. Did so I'm pretty. Standing just four feet eight but solidifying her place as a giant in the court a hero to young gymnasts the best junior suffered generation. You know the big improvement. When just take this microphone and dropped it. Elsewhere bed now it's it's an honor and that I balance can be that a country so many times and I am just proud of the performance in I've been able to put out for our country. Not yeah. I'm very impressed with what I NE but city especially after all of these days of competition in jazz keep the guys Roland basically in its yes. It's insane. She is amazing I was gonna take I mean giver all the medal imagine what now we're she's capable and now. The sky's the limit. Thank goodness because you see her hurtling up there's. We talk about going to the strategy here powers book coming out we'll take a look at what's ahead on this busy Monday. Plus the good samaritan who jumped into action added NFL penalties and a dark place. A flooding then after that. And what to watch coverage today president fox former top fatal rush of vehement hill is scheduled to testify today. She's expected to be asked about allegations that Rudy Giuliani the president's personal attorney ignore protocol to pursue a shadow policy in the Ukraine. The family of a British motorcyclist killed in a traffic accident is now in the US. Sneaking in jumps at the crash that killed Harry Dunne and Bob if Harden given by the wife of US diplomat. That she fled Britain claiming diplomatic immunity Dunn family says they are here to push US officials to help. And retell the rolling out the red carpet for shoppers. With a bunch of self of this holiday slashing prices up to 70% on everything from clothes and actresses but actors say. To back away from electronics and appliances until Black Friday and Cyber Monday when stores offer the best deals. Plus don't forget to tune into the debrief for an update on all our top story after the briefing room. For a breakdown of the latest headlines and politics Farley from us on this Monday morning to NFL tell gators are being celebrated as heroes after heart stopping. I went off the field. He's an fan Gary primaries went into cardiac arrest before the Texans October 6 home game luckily paramedics they're all failed and registered nurse Leslie Bennett. We're tail gating nearby and they rushed over to perform CPR and saved him. But the cup programmers JJ watt Jersey to do it. Well the Texans are responded by tweeting jerseys can be replaced but a life can not true heroes jumping into action when they are needed most so fresh jerseys on the way for everyone involved. That's a good deed there man helping man he's like but my Jersey now. He can get another Jersey JJ watt stepping up yet again yep definitely well that is there for us on this Monday we hope you have a great day we'll see you tomorrow. Happy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.