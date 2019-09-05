Transcript for It's Morning, America: Thursday, May 9, 2019

Good morning I'm gonna vote and I'm hitting already hit the top I think snow this Thursday number one president from igniting controversy at a rally at for a lot nineties under fire for responding with a joke after a supporter at that rally shouted them migrants crossing the border should be shot. The president also predicted the investigations led by Democrats will drive him to victory and when he when he. Hours earlier he invoked executive privilege over the entire balloon reports never too severe storms slamming the south suspected tornado hit the city of Pine Bluff, Arkansas overnight injuring at least four people virtually destroyed an apartment complex. And knocking out power severe storm warnings and watches are back across the south and all the way north to the Great Lakes. I think it's even a radar the lower Mississippi River valley is facing the biggest threat. At widespread flooding as reported in Shreveport Louisiana on to number three multimillion dollar class action lawsuit is being filed by passengers who had to be airlifted. From a cruise ship nightmare back in March nearly 1000 passengers were stranded on this viking cruise that lots Howard during a storm off the coast of Norway. Their ordeal lasted nearly eighteen hours the suit claims viking was negligent and sailed through notoriously dangerous waters. A woman was celebrating her fortieth anniversary. That the ordeal left her husband unable to walk. And he now requires a feeding tube she and an attorney spoke to ABC news. We were in a situation where we. Didn't know from moment to moment whether we would make it we felt that we wearing and a condition where. Where we both got influenza eight within nine days of being confined before that we had gone to the restaurant we were in perfect health nothing was wrong let us. Vessel being without power in the senators members it. 304050 foot waves hurricane force winds and this is this is that it is closed ending its scope the Costa Concordia were 32 people die. Viking sky cruise line says its launch an investigation is working to establish a complete understanding of what happened. We had to upstate New York for number four in some quick thinking by a bus driver look at this she grew wraps that student. Just as he's about to get off the bus went Carlos beating by she says drivers often ignore or flashing lights. But he always checks are mir's thank goodness she did according to state law the driver won't be ticketed because no police officer saw. And finally number five some news from McDonald's the company is introducing some of its most popular overseas menu items here in the US next month. First the grand extreme met bacon burger or. Spain its top with beacon. It solves garuda food and onions. Girls a ring the tomato mozzarella check in Richmond Canada. As well as that she easy bake it Fries from Australia the top operatives they're the stream waffle mix flurry from Holland with ice agreement terrible waffle could keep its way to second ice cream that McDonald's. Is now machine working. That's a great question we've got that report how we govern your way Good Morning America. Good morning everyone. That extreme bacon burgers being looked. May be too extreme yes. To assume your you are yeah. Look I just but I don't all call for people especially people of color to make sure they lower their hypertension. You're right I and so I'm saying look. That's a lot of sodium. It led me but a day but my biggest gain it's knowledge these they have McDonald's. When you pull up and you're like okay well just an ice cream poem or eight Aurilia very. Games she's down. And around three Activision now. Now I believe that I get ice cream machine we're back their claim cannot pull within minutes over clothing and that's it they'll haven't closed yet. I they're not that big serve president trop as asserting executive privilege over the special counsel's findings at the House Judiciary Committee votes still holt attorney general William Barr. In contempt for refusing to comply with their their subpoena for the hundreds active reports. It's news is Trevor also joins us from Washington you're following so much Trevor and good morning thank you for joining us. Yeah I it really is a lot today good morning do you Kenneth good morning to you as well really at this point one of the few things that Republicans and Democrats have in common is that. They both can't believe how their opponents are behaving and eyes were watching as president trump is asserting this executive privilege and attorney general William bar not turning over that full wonder adaptable report we're seeing even more of this sparring in the tensions flaring up even more the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler says this is. Up constitutional crisis essentially the president. It's providing some cover for the attorney general but Republicans and the White House accusing Nadler of what they called a blatant. And abuse of power and one of Trump's allies in the house representative Jim Jordan from Ohio said. That Democrats are only doing this only going after this possible contempt for attorney general William Barr because. They want to destroy him he says that of the attorney general was figuring out that there was some problems at the top of the FBI that Robert Mueller was acting democratic interest and Democrats are trying to get in the way of that of course Democrats. Blatantly disagree with all of that and top ranking officials in the Democratic Party including speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi says this is. The latest in a pattern of obstruction from the president take a listen what she had to set. Every single day. Whether it's obstruction. Obstruction obstruction obstruction of having. People come to the table with facts. Ignoring subpoenas announced every single day the president. Is making a case. He's an he's becoming self impeachable. So at this point it's it is going to go to the courts as was kind of always expected and ultimately both the decision on. Releasing the full hundred acted -- report and what what happened with. The attorney general being found in contempt both likely going to be decided by the Supreme Court. And quickly before you leave us Trevor dollar dodging he's an how lines he served with subpoena the surprising move by the Republican led Senate Intelligence Committee. Yeah it is a surprise number one because the Senate Intelligence Committee is led by Republicans but also surprising because. Donald Trump junior has already talked to the Senate Intelligence Committee he testified back in 20174. I believe nine hours at the time now this dot current testimony that they're trying to set up. Is believed to be relatively broad we know of course Donald Trump junior was involved in that. Now infamous meeting with a Russian attorney a trump tower in the lead up to 2016 election. And also he was briefed on potential plans to build a trump tower. In Moscow as well. And what we're hearing at ABC is. Donald Trump junior not thrilled about that of course he did already testified for the Senate Intelligence Committee so wool hat he watched carefully and on the docket of course is will Robert Lawler get to testify we've heard about tentative plans for May fifteenth but that it still has yet been hailed as well. Ari you are so fabulous breaking an assault now it makes sense you do well thank you. On the way but you're. Actually leaves yeah can I can I dispose of them out there I don't hang on that tie that Trevor is wearing a deficit that came from. No I'm the president who still DC based OI 70 yeah there. All and that Trevor forgot his tie okay column and I would say that. But not right there is the best I've ever seen I was gonna say it is time to clean not Kenneth I appreciate that and lyrically not you have to teach me that when I. Fair deal with this Obama studying so hard for this back and forth and I forgot to bring it tied to work so fighting Al that you know that they think he has activated. Other that much for watching this morning their new tensions between the US and Iran the trump administration has imposed new sanctions on Iran's profitable metals industry president from signing executive order as Iran threatened to resume enriching uranium. US officials are dismissing the threat as a bloc despite concerns this week about a potential attack on American troops in the region. In New York authorities have revealed one of the largest cocaine bust in recent history they seized nearly 200 pounds of the drug with that. Street value of three million dollars they say rival gangs joined forces to corner the market for that. New York club scene nineteen people were arrested some other drugs relays with fentanyl for those addicted to OBO it. Federal and local law enforcement officials confiscated more than 1000 guns from a Holman an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood investigators say they were tipped off anonymously look at all this than raided the house arrested a man and sees the massive stockpile. What LAPD officer at the scene said that in his entire 31 year career he has never seen so many guns in one place. Newly released body came footage of a white Opel a police officer shooting a black teen has sparked a new investigation fourteen year old children's oak Berkley junior was shot twice in March. Less than a second after sergeant Kyle whole palm. Warned him to drop what turned out to be a BP got sergeant Holcomb was not charged Berkeley's family says he didn't have the gun when he was shocked. We're learning more this morning about the heroes student who police say tackled the gunman during Tuesday's school shooting in Colorado Kendrick a studio losses life. Trying to protect his classmates overnight a vigil was held to honor him and the eight other students were wounded. But that vigil suddenly ended when students laughed and protest. Overnight an abrupt walkout at this vigil for the victims of the deadly shooting at the stem school in highlands ranch Colorado. I miss not ever. Because I don't know I don't know what's happening. Students angered by speeches from politicians and anti gun advocates. Claim they were not allowed to speak one man identifying himself as a parent we did tonight was individual. It was a political event say the politics for another time the community in mourning but also celebrating the bravery of eighteen year old Kendrick a studio. Police say he charts the gunman who burst into his crimes pinning him against the wall protecting other students. Before being fatally shot he did what he had to do any that was my sense nature that was whom he was Kendrick father says he once said if there was ever school shooter. He wouldn't think twice about acting as his dad urging him not to play hero but that wasn't to Hendrix nature. When I see the people that he saved. Makes me happy and I knew that my son wouldn't have it any other way. But it is any parent will tell you. You know. It's hit of the trade off and he would would from what are we supposed to do accuser everything. Brand to be Ollie a marine recruit also once said the shooter there is fear much to look back at it and I still feel a bit of fear when I think back to a but after that point it is just. Doing what I thought it should be during the attack another student Kristine L which Texas father saying dab the school is on an unexpected lockdown. There's a bunch of yelling in the whole way. His father saying I'm coming in Christian heard gunshots. I have never been in a situation like this I was scared out of my mind everyone else is scared out of their mind and it was painful just a look around and see just how scared they where I can't comprehend that this even happened. The two suspects in the attack read their first court appearance is Wednesday one of them does eighteen year old here covering his face. Said only a single word when asked to be had any questions about the proceedings. He and his allies juvenile accomplice also a student at the school. Based nearly thirty charges including murder authorities have not yet revealed a motive or any information on the weapons used to seven miles away at Columbine High School this message. Our hearts are with few. The transgender juvenile suspect who was born a female has petitioned the court to be recognizes melt the district attorney has not yet decided whether to charge him. As an adult. Denver voters don't think so called magic mushrooms should be a crime ballots so hot be counted but a measure decriminalizing the psychedelic drug looks like it'll be approved. It would make the use or possession of psychedelic mushrooms a low enforcement priority. Magic mushrooms main legal main ingredient has been illegal at the federal level since the 1960. East and many doctors and there is believed exercise can relieve symptoms of depression but can regular physical activity prevent depression altogether researchers at Massachusetts general. A hospital used genetic information to look at possible links between physical activity and depression. And if from the people who exercise on a regular basis have a far lower risk of developing depression than people who don't. Exercise interesting study there. Coming up the judge's ruling on a board with cancer the parents vowing to appeal the. Welcome back we turn now to the court battle involving sick child has parents stay before the pair to refuse to get chemotherapy for their three year old son with leukemia but now a judge has ruled against their wishes. This morning the parents of a Florida boy at the center of a medical dispute grabbing national attention no longer have a say over whether he'll receive chemotherapy. A judge ruling against them Wednesday we were intimidated. To you will not seek a second opinion which is why we felt that we had to leave. Date the parents of three year old dole on Nick Adams who was diagnosed with leukemia last month say they took their son to Kentucky to search for alternative treatments. After they say no experience mood swings in became violent after chemotherapy. They claim test showed his cancer was gone sue they decided to end Kimo. When they didn't show up for scheduled treatment the state of Florida stepped in tracking the couple down in Kentucky filing an emergency order in removing Noah from their home. This is not about whether Ritchie seeing alternative therapies natural therapies this is about our rates as parents. She seek other options. Doctors who treat this kind of cancer say just because the leukemia isn't showing up in test does not mean know what is cured. We have no way. Of saying that he is cured of leukemia and is currently in therapy. The judge now ruling know war must undergo 28 days of keen now. After that time doctors will determine if he still has cancer the judge also ruled the freely can use other treatments including medical marijuana to help eases symptoms. But no was parents are vowing to appeal the decision. I think it's really important that people know that there are other options other thinking that there be an eight think this really opened up a good discussion on. Parental rights about patient rights. Ella is in state custody but his parents are allowed to visit he's expected to give his next clue about treatment today. But averaged just so the question of the day do you agree with the judge's ruling in this case or do you think the parents. Should be able to decide let us know by tweeting act ABC news. Let's go across the pond now to bring a rover in London for the latest international headlines and news good morning Bruno so let's start in Venezuela where the political crisis is far from over and now the US is stepping up his involvement. Well in a manner of speaking is Laura tower coalesce sank hands off then man Kwan glide it is the interim president. And who's been battling. The sort of the president of all Venezuela officially Nicklaus in the door out. What's happened last week that was a sort of and are really get ten to try enforce this opposition battle to eye Cristi to a conclusion and topple this looks mood Dora. When upon why don't pay but some military troops last week on was how the dude to encourage other military to join him. In his battle against the door on really ouster while some troll. It failed I'm Walt we've seen now it's a push back from the Nicholas majora regime they have arrested. Quite as numb but to add cost some brawn out. Com outside the party headquarters that he was arrested in these call he refused to get out. And it's a beam commando unit did it much fits of being c'mon does took him and his call to prison. So there's been ass and a sense that that the failure of that to all about a ten last week to really force say the the battle. To a conclusion is somehow embolden Nicklaus my door out so it's it's it's it's it's they're all going. And Brno Russia is celebrating the anniversary of the allies' victory over axis powers in World War II with a parade today which is always. A sight to see last year they had robot tanks what are they showing off this year. Well I mean if Wesley foremost gates gates about this troops and though billed the march buys you go 54000. Troops in. Very curry Graf formations. Saluting that lead President Putin we see no couple of all global two tanks but also some of the Muslim Malden also know that the Russians have. It's a break us Soviet kind of Cold War era ask moment really. And it's gives that president boots and a Charles to burnish his credentials. As that what I 'cause but you could say supreme leader he is elected of course the same time it's something very very close to the Russians saw this as the circle -- off to war. And decades later it's still very much celebrated and still very much that files the hearts of Russian people it's seen as a as very high points and somehow epitomizes. That that status in the world and that courage and that fighting spirit which I think they still feel like they they need to have. Burner which and it's easier without talking about Mountbatten. He's the newest little royal baby smell bad that's another caller my little amount AM little Mountbatten. That's it although Archie right. It's oxy exactly about that that dot last week and I'm last week skis me yesterday we saw Prince Harry proudly showing off his newborn son. Autry Tom did he look happy but also back to work today he's in the Netherlands. Kicking off the Wanda EA countdown to the victims games in beat this games as you remember he founded back in 2014. It's a biannual event featuring wounded service men and women from around the world competing embarrassed forcing events. It's something great post as odd as something that both he and his wife the duchess of sucks it's duchess Macon as we call. Both attended last DA in Australia and it's when we actually learned that she was pregnant for the first time. But why. It's. I I I Congo I have to you know we've talked a lot about some them we don't TV but at a picture says a thousand words and I really think. If you look at this I don't think that's an extraordinary extraordinary moment in the history of British royalty and in some respects us but as you could say the world. Says the British monitor. Royal highness Queen Elizabeth. I'm this is an institution that goes back at thousand DA is and he we have and I am a black. Mob all the grandmothers skis may all that a biracial child being welcomed into the rule farm now they've been incredible moment and I. My dad does Bruno we love that picture it's it is crazy that Prince Harry is back at work today I guess. Family leave diving underneath it wrote yeah. You're right he's not exactly vital I'd say at this stage I think it's more about the mom. Yeah little baby. And although I probably he's changed that he's already so we're reading multiple zones I think he's getting stuck in right the way you got a map peace we think diapers mapping ever hear me if I'm good how they. That's what you're talking about black I guess we'll let that would fly. Where are we like dessert we really. Yeah. Pat. How to get mines but. Why do. I love. Make it hard to have more on the royal baby in a moment but now let's remember decency with trending online. Is this your sperm and George closing this a photo of a bad Matt. Light box. It purchased for a kid and it can image shop so imagine the kid thinking getting Legos he gotten in stamp 40000 dollars would get mad at that meeting and I wanted to see where they got that the airline Alitalia South Carolina in the great state of south Carolina at r.s aren't super Mario van about their check this real life version out how. Outs but it didn't work out that is true is that PNC park in Pittsburgh you know and it got a break in the game you. You Diane don't pay only running around they'll they'll read it and they don't stadium. Does have a real fun at Pittsburgh I don't know YouTube reviews games you have to that a big head on. Now is that he's got these girls that your Joe's. Bobby lots now popular videos and other data helping his daughter out dancing along. And her recital you go dad he's that he wanted to feel nervous yet he helped put her out there but that kind of stole the show that needed. You. Stage dad with good credit. Yep that's the headline news. And you know it's hard to find a reliable dog walkers these days so why not put the most responsible dog in the neighborhood. Inch or even dog walking his dog the dog saloon and main thing that is Jiaka output. Coming up the royal baby is big debut. Here where Prince Harry and does his bag and are saying about little art she's just this (%expletive) out. Through this. Okay they're back. A few things to watch out for today the World Series champion Boston Red Sox will be honored at the White House without manager Alex Cora. The city doesn't feel comfortable attending because of the way president from. Funeral will lead following hurricane Maria. Which struck his home a quarter. What many experts consider to be that rarest of The Beatles album in the world dominance personal sign put your addition of copy. The beatles' yesterday and today album goes on auction today the apple is expected to sell for around 170000. In dollars and the woman convicted of swindling money from banks hotels and friends to bankroll her life ballots fake German heiress faces sentencing today and a store. Circuit defrauded financial institutions and celebrity circles into believing she had a fortune of 67 million dollars. A cover for jet setting lifestyle high end clothing and lavish hotel stays. Plus don't forget did you mention the debrief for an update on our top stories in the briefing room for breakdown of the latest headlines in politics. After so much publicity so much anticipation tired TV network concluded this when standing by. We are finally getting our first look at Britain's new its royal BP at his apparently everything the world and his proud parents have been hoping for. Here's ABC's juju Chang. With the radiant glow of a new mom and that usual sparkle. Best guys in the. The duchess and duke of Sussex introduce their son to the world. As the sweetest temperament. For days and follow good hasn't dulled Prince Harry sense of humor. Virgin. This modern royal couple breaking the mold with Carrey not Megan cradling the new royal bundle swaddled in tradition. Shortly after showing off their little one the couple took to ins to Graham to unveil his name Archie Harrison Mont batten Windsor. But at the moment the reason Harry in Macon picked the names artsy and Harrison a closely guarded secret night tradition here is it about what they wanted Archie was born on Monday. 5:26. AM weighing seven pounds three ounces. But you don't count us out announces that both. Haven't nearly bowled them wrong by B polling. Explosives floor of prints beaming with that familiar all of a new dad has been. Rumors amazing it's ridiculous sergeant Everett possibly imagine. How any woman goes. The good news beyond. Comprehension. Weavers officers shall. The baby a product of the first interracial marriage in the British monarchy the dates back more than a thousand years. Eighty saw six is going to be one of the most famous children. In the wild and be scrutinized. The revelation of the newborns named generating excitement across England today we heard about ArQule watching. Yeah it's it's not really net puts him walking couple they don't have to cut down traditional rates that Archibald is nowhere to be seen. Art she's last name mark that Windsor reflects the decision by the duke and dashes not to give the youngest of royal title. Her and meg and have long being canes have raised their child. In of as New England Harmon as possible they don't want to bring him up behind palace schools they want him to come out into the world and experience the life that prince. Harry didn't happen as a child so by not giving him it's my soul of the not. Binding him to any tradition. He is the queen of England's great grandchild and the seventh in line to the throne. After prince William and Kate Nelson's three children. With Carrey and Megan as did with Diana the image of the royal family has transformed. The palace released this photo with the new parents Queen Elizabeth. And Megan's mother. Apparently that has a long once it's reflects modern day society. Now would prefer fast by a couple here have a multi racial baby sitting in the House of Windsor and that's when he century. But for these new parents in all the bigness of this moments they only have eyes for something very small. Take off. Through let's turn Chris. You know it's parents it's. Choosing low turnover and freedom and which is sort through. He's a Q what. So cute mount Adam obesity it's another was gone artsy medical Mountbatten. And it's nice is it that parent below the new pair globe or sleep deprivation that's. I'm just a little bit experience that's all we've got those sick Bradford start your pod cast coming up. Check out abcnews.com. For all police news throughout the day mama today Norman. Fatherless kind of motive will be here tomorrow the on Friday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.