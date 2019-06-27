Transcript for It's Morning, America: Thursday, June 27, 2019

Good morning I'm kind of movement candidate already had a top I think some news Thursday number one the Democrats running for president squared off in the first debate last night. They avoided any ugly attacks but collapsed on health care and immigration. Route to this effort tonight with another ten candidates including front runner Jill Biden and Bernie Sanders Elop president trump has arrived in Japan for the G-20 summit he's expected to sit down with Vladimir Putin for the first time since the release of the mother report. And he'll meet with China's president hoping to reach a deal to and the trade war number two new legal battle to protect children at the US Mexico border we learned overnight that lawyers representing migrant children are now demanding access to border facilities for inspections meanwhile the senate has approved an emergency aid bill for the quarter but it's different than the house version. Now lawmakers face the difficult task of trying to reconcile those two bills on to number three a newly uncovered safety flaw in the Boeing 737 Mac. Jack could keep the plane grounded months longer than previously expected government test pilots have found a problem with the computer system that could send the plane's nose pitching down. It was found during testing of Boeing's updated software that cats have been grounded since March after two deadly crashes. And we had to Houston for number four new details about the tool year old girl hit by a foul ball during a Major League Baseball game programming says she suffered a skull fracture. Brain contusions and even suffered a seizure. The family has hired a prominent local attorney. No word bill zoo experts say cases like this are hard to win because of the so called baseball rule. Since 1913. Every ticket comes with the disclaimer saying the fire. Assumes all risk during the game and probably number five the richest people in each state. Here's the map and Washington it's the peso's Bailey thanks Amazon Mark Zuckerberg the richest man in California. No surprise from Nebraska Warren Buffett. And New York gets Michael Bloomberg. The less there than there. The great thing about airline now that I you'll know that and neither of them from my Colin Franklin and yeah. Illinois though. If I could find it on the map. And there okay congressman I can't elaborate talk about a lot. Our rich cousins fighting today I'm Anita zucker is confidant of it's more in America. So all those people of all that money. I mean I'm not on the list. You're not either I'm not what we want to be one that will make it there South Carolina and cumin. But I'm gonna get back to this the palmetto state. The great state after. Now let's get that big stories the Democrats who want to be president giving us a glimpse of the issues that will dominate the funny when he campaign. Ten candidates took the stage Miami last night arguing over climate change the economy and immigration but it was health care that divided them the most. Wow that with a lot there Lyle how low budget didn't know and I didn't. We need to bring a lot of that here Miami. She hasn't been there all morning he's why not get right to say something you know right over got it be that no I'm not going. Please save us right now ten candidates. Two baseball tonight we have the ten last night he had so much trying to break it down Ross who released that out. There so much go out. You know so the people who spoke the most let's just start there Cory Booker and bad O Rourke not by many estimates and they were wearing. They were the people who came in behind just behind Elizabeth Warren but they didn't actually emerge as the big winners of the night necessarily so. It's not necessarily who talks limos to who reaps the rewards Elizabeth Wharton she was the person who came in as a pooling front runner. By most estimation she emerged unscathed something really been saying. That she she rose in their estimation she's been talking a bounce trying to. See you make. Medicare for all a reality in America he said that. Politicians who say that it can't be dying are that it will cost you much money what they're really telling. You is that they don't care enough to fight for it. Health care really that was the issue that most separated out. These these democratic contenders doing so many other areas really agreed. For the most part time on the broad issues climate change is bad immigration. It needs to change from white presidents from has has as his current policy. But on health care there was really that separation gay and sleep the governor of Washington. He tried to make his claim that he was an executive that he had that experience he talked very passionately about how he was the only person up on that stage. Who had successfully passed legislation. Of that would safeguard a woman's right to choose. Tuition Amy Klobuchar the senator from Minnesota just jumped right in with the singer and she said there's three women on the stage who have fought. Very hard for reproductive rights act that can't at least probably some of that that in fact checking with any way that the candidates themselves but we also were doing some fact checking back on our end here and you got a breakdown of some of them or us. Well you know sometimes there are these big claims that are made one of the issues that. Really that Texas contingents are the most over it's pretty new ones how Castro came. Against better overall work on section thirteen 25. That criminal invasion. Migrants who cross the border without. Documentation. That that was a fact check that I know people work we're looking at to see how much daylight is really between the two of them and and frankly it's not a lot. Right about that and we've got the big night too coming up vice president former vice president Joseph Biden his team says he's ready obvious he's got. Lot of experience when it comes to debates. Bernie Sanders also there yep and so. Lot of that we appreciate you and we will see you tomorrow as well I get a good. There tomorrow the bottom. Can we I will AL love ahead. You know will work out the schedule it right here on. Here thank you we appreciate your friend and that rain that you are on Tuesday Ollie can can be figured out on there right to break into that they really jacked up. Okay tomorrow lot of. Another question of the day it was set up the most CU from last night's debate tell us why in the comments or quiescent EEP c news why. Now to the new legal battle to protect chilled. And at the border we learn overnight that lawyers representing migrant children are now demanding access to border facilities for inspections. As the battle over what to do at Washington gets even more complicated. This morning lawyers are now asking a judge to step in demanding immediate inspections of border facilities. It comes as we get a firsthand look inside a Texas border facility were migrant children were reportedly living in squalor. The station and Clint reportedly denied children's soap and toothpaste. According to lawyers who went inside and spoke with them. ABC's my government toward the facility where cameras were not. Aloud what we saw our kids you. Are basically in a holding cell. Type of situation it looks like a drunk tank. Concrete floors concrete rooms with a hard glass. Between then and this central area but. We're told that the kids can actually Rohm and we did see them roaming around Matt says children their received three meals a day including oatmeal in the morning in a burrito for dinner we've also heard. People complaining about it. Kids being filthy kids being mistreated. We didn't see any evidence of that. Specifically. What do most these are kids who are bored out of their minds. A Doctor Who treats children after they leave these facilities says some migrants have been served instant noodles three times per day we saudis. People 34 years from now. We probably have to refer them pediatric psychiatrist. It comes as this image grips the nation. A toddler's arm resting on her father's neck face down in the water ABC news has learned a father tried to claim asylum and enter illegally at a Texas port of entry. But he was reportedly turned away so he'd then turned to the Rio Grande and hit the earth. The man's mother and El Salvador says all her son wanted was a good future for his family meanwhile president trump is blaming Democrats for the drowning site. Hate it and I know it could stop immediately if the Democrats. Change the law that potential laws that Democrats. Refuse. To James. Goes up Walt. Every news that changed me asylum. But during last night's debate Democrats cleaned the problems of the border. Are the president's fault. You go to Guantanamo Bay. There are terrorists. That are held they get better health care than those kids that it tried to cross the border we. Have to get under the skin of why we have this crisis in our system because we're not being honest about the division that's been fomented in this country. From a lot of talk to some action on Capitol Hill the senate has approved an emergency aid bill for the border. But it's different than the house version now lawmakers faced the difficult task of trying to reconcile the two bills. Delta and jetBlue airlines are now allowing travelers to cancel their flights to the Dominican Republic without penalties. Announcement comes after several American tourists died in the country. Dominican tourist officials are pushing back against claims that the country is unsafe they insist the recent deaths of American tourists are on relief it. A police officer at Atlanta's airport is being praised for helping to stop an attempt to kidnap her it was all caught on camera a woman first tries to take a stroller with the baby. In this she tries to grab another child they're parents managed to stopper as the suspect ran off the officer tackled her. Safety experts say this could happen anywhere and here is to trust their instincts. Well you know the constable is could have been a really bad situation and angry give it to the Arista to that they did the right thing. They jumped in an end and were able to save their children I think it's a lesson for for them and it's a lesson. For all other parents out there that this could happen at any time he never now. Who sued suspect may have been under some kind of mental distress. One of the NR is leaders have stepped down amid accusations he was part of a failed coup in the organization. Chris Cox resigned yesterday as the NRA's chief lobbyist USC as a successor to CEO Wayne Lapierre. Last week the Jerry please Cox on administrative leave claiming he was trying to push out lock here. Cox called the accusations patently well. It's a former gynecologist at the university of southern Californians under arrest and charged with sexually assaulting women under his care. Prosecutors say 72 year old doctor George Tyndall assaulted sixteen women at the school's student health center. Please it Kendall was carrying and got a when he was arrested. He also complained of chest pains and was taken to a hospital. Kendall has denied any wrongdoing US he's offering to pay 250. Million dollars to settle potentially thousands of claims. By women against Tyndall. A Florida man is thankful to be alive this morning after getting himself stranded at sea during a school with 27 year old Mike odds burns suffered an equipment malfunction and strong currents about sixty miles off the coast of Pensacola. He lost sight of his boat a search and rescue helicopter did not see him. It wasn't until seven hours later just before sense that that he was saved by a passing dive boat. Osborn says he plans to continue dye be. And a picture that was meant to embarrass fast food worker in Georgia have actually turned his life friend instead a FaceBook photo shows Simon Childs sleeping inside the McDonald's where he works the Warman who posted the picture wrote it was just another reason to move Powell. I'm town but it turns out Simon was homeless he also has a newborn and his mom just died after his story got out traders started donating diapers and clothes and started a fundraising account online. And now Simon has a place of the zone. How about holiness. No. Faced third and added that the flu news caring about the movie here. Simon also received a new car job offers and are free haircut he says he holds no ill will toward the woman who took the picture. Coming up president drum heads to the G-20 summit in Japan we'll tell you who will we meet anywhere that was on the agenda. After this. Welcome back president drop for the ride in Japan this morning for the G-20 summit where everything from bears to a rod to batterer who will be on the agenda and ABC's Karen Travers is there in Osaka Karen good morning. Good morning to name Kenneth the G-20 summit is focused on economic issues that for president trump. There are several big foreign policy challenges looming large like Iran and North Korea. He's heading to a high stakes world leaders summit and on the waited to hand president runs nine was on politics back home. A little refueling stop in Alaska the president weighing in on the democratic candidates debate. Over two days here in Japan president trump meets with nine world leaders including Russian president Vladimir Putin it's their first meeting since the release of the mullah report which detailed how Russia interfered in the 2016 US election the president's previous sit down with prudence has sparked controversy. For what mr. trump has said hundred G tales that were kept secret at the White House Wednesday he was asked if he would tell the Russian president to not interfere in US elections. I'll have a very good conversation went up. What I said have is not in your business. Just two weeks ago the president told George Stephanopoulos he'd consider taking offers of opposition research from a foreign nation. It's not an that the parents they have information I think that take it. We US China trade talks at another standstill. President Tron sits down with president she easing pain to try and seal a deal please threatening terrorist on an additional 300 billion dollars of Chinese goods. China has been saying billions and billions of dollars. Until I got it they'd ever pay this got me ten cents. On board Air Force One the president still fuming on Twitter that Robert Moeller will testify before congress. Reiterating what he said before leaving on White House. At this grace know ups the option. No provision that the Democrats want to do lover. Other big meetings the president from on the sidelines here in Osaka include sit downs with the leaders of Ed India and Germany and a crown prince of Saudi Arabia. But hasn't seen a president do ahead of other world leaders summits. To named Kenneth this week the president was complaining that allies are taking advantage of the United States and Karen we know that the president has a lot lined up he's meeting with nine world leaders we can hear that rain coming down behind you and you guys have got a storm heading your way. We do there's a typhoon heading in this direction it's actually gonna hit south of the here in Osaka Japan but it's the equivalent of a hurricane so they're certainly going to be a lot of rain is impacting world leader rivals heavy winds tomorrow but the summit will go on. I really hope that's not symbolic of what's the come for the G-20 especially when it comes to the president. You know those other in world. Your own jokes about it I got clear engineering and tell me about what I've live and it's come in this way into our parent our dear friend from Washington biggies much for joining us NBC there. Now to the latest on the rising tensions between the US Enron let's go way across the pond to James Longman watching some new developments from the United Arab Emirates. Good morning James. Good morning Kenneth well today. Could be that day when Iran is a policy is a deadline set down. In the Iran nuclear deal which was signed under Barack Obama of course. For the amount of low enriched uranium it is allowed to keep now about limit was set at 300 cannon rounds. It seems that today money that they were they owed about the Iranians. Basically said a few months ago. Donald Trump putting left the daily said Bob guild and keep to your side of the Boggan who went on and keeps you off the wagon to keep stockpiling this stuff. Today the day when they go over that limit now it. Mean that today they suddenly have the capability to build a ball media about a a Tom. A thousand kilograms of this stuff in order to dig out but it does mean that Iran is just pushing the Ambilight a little bit more could also mean that day. I don't abide by other pulse of the agreement there's a nuclear reactor in Iran for example that Barack. Which they promised to make modifications to they may not do that so it just say they've actually that just pushing the and the like and it means. In another respect that the Americans are now able to say to the Europeans who have been abiding by this deal. Look Iran is not holding up its side of the body and it's gone over this deadline now it's your time Europe to also slap sanctions on Iran site. This Paula well the still waiting for Iran to react in some way these sanctions are crippling for the Iranian. A colony. And so law people hate watching waiting for what happens next in this escalating crisis. And at the same time raising those aptly intentions raising a lot of concerns back here. On our side of the world also James thank you so much for joining us this morning. That's that's analysts are garnered a vacations and now. Amber really certainly something drastic than what we. Talked about giving it all over more rewarding vote. Gary yeah we need a little thing can we get a little more blur winning more blur that. I like more blurred yeah starting with the the German man here who to global joy ride on his scooter. And the new because it was a hot day I mean how hot and Britain all hot then what temperature that justifies the apparently. This is the impact. Climate change into it big climate change. This is where we've gotten this is what the folks who say Yahoo! trying to fight climate change they seek you get this. This nothing but a hot and Brandenburg its man he went to Iran is scooter he's got his helmet. And his. Flip flops status sorry has an audio for everybody glad to see that image I only feel more sorry for that's looters. All right. We don't both our but the excited though the best thing about dog is how excited regularly being held their owners. Look at the 90 yeah. I bathroom alone. Lots and lots and lots of luck. At a basketball broke out plot to a speaking of robot like taking over jobs yet this year is the future of the NBA why don't worry rule robots. Might give your run for your money it's it's a robot by Toyota. It's like six but a bunch of inches and they called a humanoid. Uses bunch of sensors issued these shots and it does it really well but of course it can't move. Yet yet at least to have his clothes on you think an embargo of little boy rode his first look through lots of. Bob makes. Yeah and then girl who really about. I don't see how proud I hate. Well it's I hate this is not RA iron you can then. He hates it but you're not happy. Exactly thousand make him we share that make. Roller. Yeah definitely coming up about a 180. People will visit ever. She rooms due to fireworks related injuries this I was here we'll show you how to avoid being one of them. I have a fine fourth of July after this. Here's the watch our port today the first democratic president debate continues in Miami has had more candidates face off for a second night. Former vice president Joseph Biden senator Bernie Sanders mayor Pete Ahmadinejad and more take the stage. Tonight the Supreme Court is expected to announce rulings at 10 AM eastern possibly including opinions I'm theory meandering and a proposed citizenship question added to the 21 census. And former president George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attend a celebration for the presidential leadership scholar program. They'll discuss their leadership and efforts in the areas of veterans' issues and health care. Watch that right there isn't news why. But don't forget to tune into the debrief for an update on all our top stories in the briefing room for a breakdown of the latest headlines and politics. We are just a week away from independents say the government is sounding its annual warning about amateur fireworks and they're showing some colossal fireworks Beals we'll Ganz has more how to stay safe. That's right you guys this time of year 100 an eighty people will visit emergency rooms every day due to fireworks related incidents but it doesn't need to be that way. Here's how to stay safe this fourth of July. The fourth of July means fire. This morning to Consumer Product Safety Commission reminding party goers that those fireworks. Aren't always pretty last year fireworks responsible for five deaths and causing more than 9000. Injuries. The majority of those injuries occurring in the thirty days around Independence Day. The most common mistakes aiming fireworks at a friend. Assuming a longer fuse gives you more time to ditch the firework. In fact injuries to the hand and fingers make up more than a quarter of all firework related injuries and that's more than any other body part. And lastly leaves the professional grade fireworks to the professionals. An illegal M 1000 turning this watermelon. And bush all the demonstration may look like nothing more than a mannequin massacre for fun. It's important to remember that even seemingly harmless fireworks can cause serious dynamics. Those little sparklers that scene kid friendly. Let's be clear. Sparklers can earn up to 2000 degrees he intensity. Which is as hot as a blowtorch not great for loose clothing. So here's some final fireworks safety tips to take with you into the holiday week ahead make sure your fireworks are legal. Don't use professional fireworks keep water in a bucket or hose nearby. If a fireworks doesn't detonate the first time around don't try to re lighting and Beverly kids handle or light fireworks without supervision. One final tip even if everything goes according to plan with your fireworks and sparklers to douse them with water before you throw them away to route to prevent trash fires. Great little tip there bombs they say folks when it comes these fireworks. I'm don't do it I head of the kid in the ninety's. Who didn't tell their parents that they were doing all types of things with paperwork I ask you your mom and you. I there was the ninety's. No excuse to be safe pretty Smart. My goodness have a good what. I. Via.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.