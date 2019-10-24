Transcript for It's Morning, America: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

Good morning I'm gonna and really hard time here in the top five things to know this Thursday and number one. And chaos on Capitol Hill Republicans demanding more transparency in the impeachment investigation crash that closed door hearing and delayed testimony from a pentagon official. Democrats say it was just an effort to distract after damning testimony from the top diplomat Ukraine. And we're now learning that the president of Ukraine were about being pressured by president truck to investigate Joseph Biden. Even before he took office number two the fire threat in California a combination of dry and windy weather is leading to critical fire danger across much of the state. A new fire sparked overnight in Sonoma County. Today's can't Ana winds near Los Angeles could hit fifty miles per hour strongest at sea so fox hundreds of thousands of customers are facing more planned blackouts. Prevent electrical equipment. And sparking fires. Onto number three president trump if taking credit. And what's being called a permanent cease fire in Syria just days after Russia and Turkey. Hammered out terms the president has now lifted sanctions imposed on Turkey for its deadly offensive against the Syrian Kurds and. We're US allies and help fight ice as the president says he likes his fighters escaped during the fighting. But the president's own envoy to Syria contradicted that claim Wednesday testifying that more than 100 ice is fighters escaped. And he lesson doesn't know where they are number four FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg got it. Angry earful on several topics during a hearing on Capitol Hill he would discuss Facebook's digital currency. But he was also confronted about his company's record on hate speech and privacy. And congresswoman Alexandria cost you Cortez and grilled him about Facebook's policy of not fact checks political class wise. Could I run ads target dean Republicans in primaries saying that he voted to continue Dion. And if you're not fact checking political advertisements and to trying to understand the balance here. I don't know the answer to that up to top my head she's a potential problem here with the complete lack of fact checking on political advertisements. I think if you were to run an ad that I don't lie that would. Doug Herbert also says FaceBook would take down any politicians pros spec of lead to violence. Or voter suppression. And finally number five it's that time of year when we all want a good scare. Horror. I don't care less you're not allowed a new study finds the average American sees their first period movie at age. Head and researchers found 52% of people say what scared them as a kid still has an effect on men today yes yes. Yes Michael Myers is the gavel from Halloween. I still have nightmares about him today. Good morning one week to go to Halloween is so. Let's go to. Really kicked things off with a question of the day which is your favorite. Halloween. Movie scary frightening terrifying nightmare induce Halloween Friday the thirteenth. The list goes on I had only one that talk about them because they scare me so much but and I you know how old were you when you Sawyer first one really. Tweet us at ABC news live comments section let us know. Want to hear from you. Our let's get to the big story now that chaotic scene on Capitol Hill house Republicans. Barging into a secure room in bringing the impeachment inquiry to a halt. The lawmakers demanded transparency in how the testimony for hours just a day after president top urged them to fight harder. And were not hearing that months before their fateful phone call the president Ukraine had voiced concern president trump would pressure him to investigate Joseph Biden. We've also learned about a new court ruling it will force the State Department to turn over Ukraine related documents within thirty days. ABC's and as they like Qatar joins us with all the new developments from Washington including that chaos at the capitol the morning and adds. Good morning cannons and Hayley that distraction delaying it he went its key testimony rather by nearly five hour is as we're learning new details about with the Ukrainian president told his advisors. Just days after president John called in to congratulate him on his election. This morning at the Associated Press is reporting shortly after he was elected and more than two months before the phone call that launched the impeachment inquiry. Ukraine's president the Lansky told a small group of advisors he was concerned about becoming entangled in US politics. And worried about pressure from president trumpet to investigate his political opponents. As the scandal continues to escalate tensions on Capitol Hill reaching a boiling points. With the president's Republican allies storming a secure hearing room the world lawmakers from both parties were sent to question another key witness in the impeachment inquiry. Send GOP members even violating house rules by using their cell phones inside. I got right and they're gonna do it doing in public the president and his supporters have called the impeachment process unfair they want the hearings made public. Trumbull who was aware of what Republicans were planning taking to Twitter to call never troopers human scum. So this is an effort to please the president trying to shut down the process if that's done. Democrats are fighting back arguing Republicans simply want to distract from what they're learning. And pointing out then congressman Mike Pompeo also conducted closed door in your views during the bing Ghazi hearings. You know I'm Ben Ghazi. There weren't these the depositions in the scant. The Democrats participated. This as another crack appeared in the president's GOP firewall. With the number two Republican in the senate admitting. The picture. Coming out of it based on the reporting that we've seen it is. I would say news. Good morning. And house Democrats had said that they were holding hearings privately to insure that witnesses cannot coordinate their testimony. The Washington Post is now reporting that they are looking at making those hearings public. As soon as mid November air cannon and Hayley. And that's how era some serious business down there some would also consider and as I'm pretty frightening about what's been happy I'm there's let's bring UN on this what's your favorite. Halloween movie. I don't hate scary movies so I can't tell him Allison indeed wearing yeah I can't sleep for days that I want to scary movies out. I wanna say like all this scary movie is probably the scary movies that are kind of. Funny or other whether Karl is there every morning. Yeah that got that right if he can't get out regular as the vehicle brightly in art and that's fixer take we appreciate it. Some other stories we're watching this morning to agree Giuliani's associates arrested this month. Not guilty campaign finance charges the Soviet Warren businessmen were each released on a million dollar bond and subjected to home confinement Florida. You're accused of the campaign finance teen it funneled money from a Russian donor. Their relationship we Giuliani is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation. A northern California community is mourning the death of a sheriff's deputies Eldorado county dep deputy Brian Ishmael was shot responding to a call. About stolen marijuana plants suspects open fire as soon as this bill arrived. It was another deputy with him who was also shot but is okay this morning that 37 year old is Mel leaves behind a wife. And three children two suspects were taken into custody. We turn now to critical wildfire danger in California. For the second time in two weeks hundreds of thousands of people are being affected by land power outages. Utility companies are hoping to prevent wildfires asked the state prices today for some of the strongest winds of the season. This morning the block gals are back in California. A combination of dry and windy weather is leading to critical fire danger across much of the state this new video shows a fire that sparked overnight and Sonoma County. Brad blog alerts for you in the south bay due to strong winds also been toward county area. Today's Santa Ana winds near Los Angeles could hit fifty miles per hour the strongest of the season so far. And now for the second time in two weeks utility companies in the state are taking preemptive action. By cutting off electricity to customers. Trying to aboard a re Peter past disasters. Like last years fire that destroyed the town of paradise a fire sparked by downed power lines these new with outages could affect nearly half a million customers in the state. And basically is that doesn't reported from the senate tell us have so hopefully it's not gonna hit this time. A while fired Pacific policies this week is exactly what so many fear the flames were fueled by dry conditions and strong winds. New infrared video shows the fire continuing to burn for days' with hotspots glowing white. The State's largest power company PG and he has apologized saying the precautionary outages are necessary for customers' safety. But many have been critical calling the outages are huge inconvenience. It's round still. It is round two weren't that happy about it we are not looking forward to. You know butter dinner again tonight. And this may not be the end of it PG NE is now saying there could be another. Power shut off this weekend. Massachusetts authorities have reported seventeen additional cases of bacon related lung injuries to the CDC overall the state has reported 46 cases to the agency. Nearly half of the patients were thirty and younger. Nationwide CDC is linked -- to nearly 15100. Lung illnesses. 33 deaths scientists are racing to find the cause they're now looking at beeping devices themselves. A Virginia woman says she thought she was going to die Iowa she was hit by city bus at Richmond you see that video the it is newly release and it shows hope Demeco being knocked down last fall that jumping up moments later she says she still recovering. November's incident came to light after a pedestrian was hit and killed. Near the same intersection two weeks ago. Tennessee officials are apologizing for an accident that cost the deaf man has only means that hearing Bre. Evans was Haiti's leading the scene at a suspected domestic dispute he says he and here commands to stop because the battery as cochlear implant and die. When Evans hit the ground meat implant spell out his mother says he had no idea what was happening. He was walking he felt a shock. Because arms fell beside him he leaned over here thing that was the secular malfunctioned and has head that was the first thing you thought of he was scared and crying. And beans was not involved in the domestic case the Yuba county sheriff's department has agreed to pay for new implant foreign. The old when costs 8000 dollars the state of Michigan has met its newest multimillionaires. And dine chip while 180 million dollars in this endeavor drinkers powerball drawing. They picked up the big check yesterday joined by sell some of their saddening children and 21 grandchildren. The couple is still working the leader. Mr. chippewa there's says his boss asked him every day why are you here. You tell them he was hired to do his job and he's not going to abandon anyone just because the Y but I will tell you. The moment there's a dispute or something happens or so what that's something coming back. Not any air. Congratulations that I couple and they say among the things they want to deal with. Was that what 43 million dollars they're taken home yet out of that mold jackpot in one of buying new homes for all sending. Of their children also all seven and a great gifts. The 21 grant young grandchildren look at they'll have one million dollars left. Yeah well says. Millions to spend without great segue because Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is officially a million dollar thinker. Our 3-D has been awarded a one million dollar prize for philosophy and culture it's each year to thinkers he's ideas it profoundly shaped human self understanding. And advancement in a rapidly changing world it's like her work in the 1970s with the women's rights project. The money will go to a charity or a nonprofit. A justice Ginsburg Schwartz book coming out work. Gonna tell you how to carve that was greeted Jacqueline as well as tips for how to freshen up your days old worker mark the first what's insists had trained. Today we. At that connects. Welcome back we turn out to the sex offenders who were suing an accounting sheriff in Georgia over warning this Halloween. Local sex offenders were told that signs will be placed in the area arts warning people not to trick or treated their house it's. The judge is expected to rule today on whether the signs are privacy violation. This morning at county sheriff and a group of sex offenders facing off in court. Over a Halloween warning. Everybody makes and then we shift to better protecting your vainly. The Bucks County Georgia sheriff's office placing these signs in sex offenders yards last Halloween discouraging trick or traders the large white sign reading. No trick or treating this address a community safety message from county sheriff Gary long. I didn't shed my kids are sites say they're got a that it helps in a side. It's changed it's keeping kids site. But now sex offenders have filed a lawsuit hoping to stop the share from doing it again this year. The and that they were not given a chance to refuse putting the signs up according to the lawsuit what deputy told an offender he could be arrested if he removed the sign from his yard. An attorney representing the sex offender says placing signs on private property violates multiple legal and constitutional rights. But share flung is vowing to fight for the signs writing on FaceBook. Regardless of the judge's ruling I will do everything within the letter of the law to protect the children of this community. The sex offenders are also seeking compensation for quote the stress fear and humiliation at the science cost last year. Let's check our notification is now starting with the World Series heading to Washington after the nationals here at the Astros 123 to grab. A two games to non leave their Caylee. At the plague of the night came from Olympic champs and on vials. And AM hour she threw out the ceremonial first pitch was so casual lay after performing that standing pull back flip with a twist in jeans yeah. Good and that Houston Astros mortgage that was shoots it pops. I bet the bizarre story and I stroke of good luck there for a woman who discovered she had cancer at received herself and a thermal image. She was at some type of event she stood in front of this thermal image camera she supplements just that look right. And dark spot you can today dark spot right chest honored chest bear arms she went to Google sort of searching and then she went to the doctor and early stage breast cancer. And obviously it caught it early which is good news for. Her thankfully. Did you read the book the mouse and the motors on Gordon now mean well sun hasn't come close proving its. Possible. Think rats to drive. Hagar in exchange for a fruit lips. And they did it because that's what you do with rats that your study argues. Do stuff with them to see where they can do. Because why not you know among the things they discovered in this study was that he's Braxton learn to drive. Had less stress anxiety those levels actually. In this -- locate there are learning to drive this car and -- other cars and Aaron want to stress levels through the route after working with rats was along each of those researchers used this tide of seeing them spinning their wheels. Yet per share. Thank you heard of money burning a hole in your pocket I have. It's just scared me nervous I mean you know everybody wants a whole a lot of cash by. It wasn't mine site it get too excited about it. Cash and owner have now been read nine workers didn't hero award but a good doing the right thing. We're getting better reward that thought it fit me just twenty dollars something. In the world the big guy and donated jacket just not noticed that a Y 7000. Dollars. Was. Problem I would ask them now. No not at all that's less also not a problem people have become this kind of cute. Moos on the loose and Alaska. It in Jacqueline and it's he'd probably like our pumpkins we carved up today he would destroy them because they were so ugly. We get them Bob you're carving earlier that we will actually show you comment just a little bit and yeah we news can't didn't when it comes to save us. Speaking I'm Jacqueline parents we're counting down the days and scary and stay in the year you know Halloween it's just a week. So as promised we are checking out some extreme pumpkin carving Lowell Ganz got tips from the experts the maniac pumpkin carvers. You might scream. You may get scooped. Here's Johnny. Because these pumpkins are scary good. Yeah. Did the artistic creations of Mark Evans and Chris Soria AKA the media pumpkin carvers mean Chris have been friends since where kids and we're both in a lifelong artists and we're both very competitive with each other and so we're conflict trying to like. One up each other were like who can do a cooler pumpkin this year following in the as a we've been celebrating Halloween that as like an art form since we were high school and really like. Always trying to push the boundaries of what's next what started as competition between friends has led to its locally successful business operation. Clark and Chris work in other mediums year round as fearless illustrators and painters. But they carve out this time that here for the club kids the season is a good three months for us September October November. With the majority of the taking place in October is it safe to say the following. Is this super bowl of the pumpkin carving carvings seasons absolutely yeah. And these guys are the champs. Hired by major companies for seasonal promotions. Or for big events like weddings and sometimes by an average Joseph who once an above average Jack O lantern. Art museums ask the guys to re create the classics. It's what the media pumpkin carvers called their artist series you know we spend maybe twelve to sixteen hours on each one of those but there. They're worth it they better jackal lanterns life spans are short but then something like this which is stunning and beautiful in so called a look at. Is it. Hard for you to know that this time that a month from now this probably won't be here. It's it's something that we have come to embrace it's something that is ephemeral and it's meant to be enjoyed in the moment so as the orders come in marking Chris higher up to twenty extra artist. Helped carve and get those pumpkins out the door in time. The guys working two styles of carving acting like this and sculpting like this. But if you're sticking to the basics this year don't worry the pumpkin pros have tips and tricks to treat your Jacquelyn heard well that spooky season. When picking the perfect pumpkin start. But this down U one half and stand the health of zen is often indicative. The health of the pumpkin so if it's a flimsy stand in the four it doesn't look that healthy the pumpkin is probably also. Not in the best shape don't pick up enough bites them to stick to stem not a handle text tip. Skinny eight always better. So you wanna pick it up if it feels super light that means the walls of the pumpkin of going to be Fenner and that's just gonna allow for a lot less thing to help. When your carving your pumpkin don't cut a hole in the top to god in maniacs say it looks worse and it will decompose faster. Instead we cut. Out instead out of the back where you don't see. The very clean cut kind of some sort of geometric shape that fits back into the pumpkin. The guys he's a lightbulb instead of a candle and staple the pumpkins parts back together for support. Kinda lake. Speaking of bringing things back to life figure Jacquelyn it is dying a premature death. And you wanna keep them around a bit longer you fill a bucket with water and ice. You feel like a cap pulled bleach and use emerged with optical light out of pumpkin. And needs to merge the pumpkin in the ice water. No ice water kinda like. Shocks it back to life. There you have it viewers may not be maniac material and I'm sure your pumpkin will turn out Gordon it is nonetheless. While those who get tips from well there. Yet putting the pumpkin and water and bleach to revive it who'd NATO who knew and you really need to. Look at the stand when you're choosing your outright and don't obviously from the top of kind of from the top yet has been in the back to back together they do it pretty say it like Frankenstein oh we needed the steps earlier. World is now we were carving pumpkins it was really topped them and I decided to have a little fun and. I decided to let out actual real screen what I wanted to additional eyes for button that it's harder to carved out loud on this afraid that I might. Tonka. I hope. Oh yeah and Dina. You were a million I did. Why do I didn't know I got. Glad you didn't cars out. I do you typically lot when someone cuts they're handed their bleeding profusely. Few of course they have zero sympathy for you you. Cruel cruel prank. Well well played my friend well played out I got his first not. See that coming out I was legitimately afraid at several moments that I couldn't know right now. Actually harmed my golf game skid proof knives vision they revelation of it was. It was a time element it felt like it was a good race against the clock for a. Al-Qaeda is regarded throughout the show this morning so they're actually well he's really good job with the yours I'd. Not those to be the focus on my point there. Well he points for that we'll coming up another busy day ahead we'll tell you what's on the schedule. Pleasant fun when Alexander cost you Cortez is speaking out about the Joker stares at you seen the movie you know what we're talking about. What's why southward today president trump is scheduled for his vagueness ceremonial lighting of the DS. For the holiday of the walling and where the presidential medal of freedom to racing mobile. Roger Penske the body of congressman Elijah Cummings school lie in state today the US capitol leaders on both sides of the Iowa. Are expected to attend services coming sty last week following complications from health challenges. He was 68. Baltimore mourners paid respect to their longtime congressman at Morgan state university and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will deliver remarks and his funeral. Friday. Democrats running for president are on the campaign trail Freddie Sanders bio war Julian Castro until he scattered. Will all participate in the League of United Latin American Citizens town hall in Iowa while Elizabeth Warren including engine injuring gang campaign in New Hampshire. And the Chicago teachers strike is entering its eighth day of the size of separated by several major issues including pay and health benefits. You seems to be preparing for the long haul has a Civil Disobedience training session scheduled this afternoon. Plus don't need to tune into fifteen brace for an update on all of our top stories and the briefing room for a breakdown of the latest headlines in politics and we have a new developments involving the jokers stairs. We've earlier this week about that concrete staircase in the Bronx your New York City it's been attracting so many Selby seekers. This year's played a pivotal role in Joker movie in which lack of Eads is character finally rounded the bend into it or elect grant now congresswoman. Out Vander Cobb the year Cortez whose district includes that staircase is weighing in on TMZ. Other way to search is now have his own location on its to grant. So how about. We'll be hard to find Google Maps possible Google Maps to its label jokers stares at me OK I'm not interested in Allentown marketing entity. But on that list and like scary movies. None of which one thing we interest and in my prank. Now wasn't Anderson that either but didn't have a choice they do theater music which we live our time ago method for us. I'd Taylor league has been great to have you on his way America you're back yeah what that's sexy if we can't wait I'll sleep a whole bunch in between now things have come back press. Hey how underwent Sophia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.