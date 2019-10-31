Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

Good morning on this Halloween on county road and I'm getting over here the top I think so this Thursday number one of crucial vote in the Washington today the house is voting today on a resolution laying out the rules that will clear the way for hearings in the impeachment investigation. Democrats expect to pass it without any Republican support they've seven former national security advisor John Bolton to testify next week his lawyer says. He'll have to subpoena him first. The merger the historic fire emergency California and new brush fire broke out overnight in Southern California forcing a new round of evacuations south of Los Angeles. And a Sonoma County crews say they're making progress against the destructive can keep fire. Which is about 45% contained overnight winds have called downloaded northern California but they remain fierce down south today with gusts possibly hitting eighty miles per hour this morning. On to number three the Pentagon has released dramatic images of the raid that ended with the death of ices leader Abu Fokker all Baghdad. In the video you can he's special forces exchange fire with militants other grounded theory of before storming the compound. Despite the success of the mission a top counterterrorism official delivered a fresh warning lawmakers. Thank at least 141000 active life as fighters remain in Syria and Iraq. There's no question that though the losses over the weekend were significant to two nicest. At the same time there that's a deep bench. Officials expect ice is to announce. A new leader in the coming days I did a report out Twitter is banning all political app ahead of the point one election footers CEO says social media companies give advertisers an unfair advantage that spreading misleading messages. President comes campaign manager calls the decision another attempt to silence conservative forces move comes at space. Book continues to face criticism for not backtracking foot lab. The over Zuckerberg says it's not about profits it's about upholding free expression and finally number five a new World Series champion has been crowned this morning Washington Post. Doesn't all the headlines reads at last. Apps for parents the Washington Nationals took the lead for good last night with a home run by house Hedrick. They added three more runs to beat the Astros six to speak. Back in DC the fans were celebrating. And no rain including one guy and got that shirt. And yeah. Right across the dugout roof is the first World Series win for the nationals franchise ABC's Eva Feldman spoke with one of the heroes of the night how we can. Timmy fourteen years. And hard to come by involvement in the playoffs a lot and I mean this is by the most special album my career when he and do is celebrate. You know we've got to go back to DC and greater. All right here's the keys. Back to DC as for the MVP that would go after these. Strasburg in the big parade is set for Saturday. All right let's get that big story the crucial vote expected this morning watching Tennessee impeachment investigation ramps up. Democrats plan to approve a resolution that will move the investigation from behind. Those stores into public view meanwhile former national security advisor John Bolton is making it clear that he won't testify voluntarily. ABC and as they lock Tara has all the new. And as good morning. Good morning engine and cannon house Democrats are confident they will achieve near unity as they vote on a new resolution outlining rules for making hearings public. And for releasing deposition transfer acts. This morning a house Democrats gearing up to take the impeachment inquiry to a whole new level. As the full house prepares to vote on a resolution today is laying out the rules for next steps in the investigation. Including procedures burger public hearings. Congressional Republicans still opposing the process. It velocity has initiated a bizarre process but they're struggling to explain the substance coming out of those hearings that's raising even more questions about the phone call that kicked off the inquiry. The White House has insisted it released a complete transcript of the conversation between president trump and the president of Ukraine. Word for word. Comma for comma. Done by people that do it for a living I we had an exact transcript. But earlier this week lieutenant colonel Alexander veneman who is on that call reportedly told lawmakers that crucial freezes were left out. According to the New York Times that men testified to document released by the White House did not include comments from the president. That there were recordings of former vice president Joseph Biden discussing corruption. And it did not reflect the Ukrainian president making an explicit mention of the company Biden's son worked for. On Wednesday more damning testimony from trans nominee for Russia ambassador John Sullivan. Soliciting investigations into domestic political opponent. I don't think that would be in accord with our our values. Democrats now summoning the president's former national security advisor John Bolton. His attorney telling ABC news Bolton will not appear voluntarily. But will accept a subpoena. And Tim Morse and is expected to testified today he is the top a Russia expert on the National Security Council he's also expected to leave his White House post sick and right and it has Weis is important for the house committees to hear frog of the former national security advisor John Bolton. Yes and John Bolton multiple witnesses have testified that Jon poll Bolton was someone in the administration who was growing increasingly concerned wit this pressure campaign pressuring the Ukrainian leader to investigate Trump's political opponents. According to one of those witnesses Bolton even once referred to the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. As a hand grenade who is going to blow everybody up so house Democrats here are going to want to know what Bolton did if he did anything to try and stop that pressure campaign all right. And that's on before you go honored you Herbert it's Halloween so where we draft seen it's. This evening no pressure that's nothing say nothing. It's another thing I did I haven't had any time some plan that I would say one of my most as successful cost seems came out of having nothing planned. Was last year and I just grab this bed sheet and poked a couple holes then you and put on seven lake and I ending goes through like reeling round sunglasses they've really the sunglasses made all the difference. Yeah Simon and there. Not again with a guy who's in need of new bed sheets now yeah Harry goes head to head fake you so much you appreciate it. Are now that breaking news who historic firefighting California. Another wildfire exploded overnight forcing mandatory evacuation south of Los Angeles. The fix will kid BC billowing over the area. This new fire comes as authorities issue a warning that they've never had to issue before. Overnight new wild fires erupting in Southern California. This fire south of Los Angeles forced evacuations. With flames fueled by the strongest winds to hit this area and more than a decade. The situation so dire the National Weather Service issued an extreme red flag warning. For the first time ever. The went so powerful it blew over her grades K eight. Gusts topping seventy miles per hour Simi Valley as the so called easy fire ignite it Wednesday coming within thirty yards of the Ronald Reagan presidential library. Could save a boy Arabs appear as well. As it's edging closer and closer. Drivel library the landmark is where the former president and First Lady Nancy Reagan are now buried. Inside the building air force wind and a dozen people sheltering employees as flames raced up the hills and employee describes what those firefighters saved. We have an actual Air Force One airplane on display at mr. Kevin US president touched every speech Ronald Wright Reagan every T gave every hand written note every demo. Every photograph ever taken of him their. So many price cliff items within our walls light and it could even name mama. Ground crews also worked fiercely to protect thousands of houses in jeopardy be tried to save them all like. We just can't always be in the right place right time home orders jumped and some using buckets trying desperately to douse the flames. Others scrambling to get themselves and their terrified animals to safety we grabbed the trailers and took off. In Riverside County another while fire created this apocalyptic look you've seen. Dozens of people in wheelchairs. Back to way to from a nursing home like you did by blinding smoke. In this morning new concerns about other fires burning in the state. The largest the can keep fire's Sonoma County has now destroyed more than 76000. Acres. Bernie down more than 130 homes. It was sort firefight taking its tool on emergency personnel the evidence seen on these that your county sheriff's deputies covered empire retarded. And for the fire partisan battling the flames some are working 26 hour shifts and haven't been home since Sunday. We ought families. What do you say when you leave to head out of multiple days now split day. For these standards. Found ways around here. Know that were important. And we know that more heavy winds are expected in Southern California this morning stay tuned to ABC news live for the latest developments throughout the day. Little two weeks of street protests have forced chilly to cancel two major global saw that there was about to host. Authorities used tear gas against protesters at the street fifty Argo Wednesday. Demonstrations are meant to address Chile's its polity. President trumbull is scheduled to attend next month's summit of Asian Pacific leaders were he hoped to sign a trade deal with China. White House spokesman says the US and China are so working to finalize an agreement. And back here at home today it's Halloween if we met him but that doesn't mean everyone is going to trick or treat. The bad weather the Chicago area has forced many communities to cancel children's candy collecting some areas of the northern suburbs of Chicago are expecting. Up to three inches and snow. The communities have to cancel today's circuitry have already rescheduled. Either for tomorrow or Saturday indoor mall than the area say they're source will be open so kids can. They'll have some fun they wore also a Chicago teachers who approved the tentative contract deal but they're still we're turning to the picket lines today. That's because the union wants the city to add school days the calendar to make up for those canceled during the strike so far the mayor. Is refusing that demand. We turn out to the growing effort to free convicted killer on death row Rodney reed is scheduled to be executed for murder of a teenager in 1996 but now lawmakers. Even celebrities are rallying behind him amid growing doubts about his guilt. This morning convicted killer Rodney breed is set to be XEQ did in three weeks but he maintains his innocence I know the diamonds. I am innocent absolutely. Reid was convicted of killing nineteen year old Stacy sty eats. Her murder stunned this world touted Giffords Texas back in 1996. Her body was found dumped on the side of a role road just weeks before her wedding he strangled nineteen year old Stacy diets with her own belt. Police arrested Rodney reed for capital murder after his DNA was found at the scene. Reid claims he had a secret and consensual relationship with sites which he says explains his DNA being silent. A new jury were to hear your case what do you think. Would exonerate you I don't know that if they wanted to hear this case. That this case it would move itself exonerate me why why you so convinced because all the evidence points. To the person who we all think it's. And now another potential bomb shell the innocent project released a sworn affidavit from a prisoner. Who claims that a no in party to states confessed to her murder while the two serve tied together behind bars. This morning celebrities including Kim Kardashian yen and Mark Cuban are calling on the Texas governor to stop the execution still evidence can be investigated. But this morning prosecutors are standing by their case aliens the guilty verdict. Claim of innocence is consistent and cohesive. And it goes in one direction. There's has gone everywhere over the years they've now settled on this one but when you look at it it's a scattershot approach of lots of different things. And and that's that's part of the purple. The right man has been convicted beyond a reasonable doubt six scientists are. Read execution is scheduled for November 20 as for the sites failing they say they're confident Reid is the killer. There is disappointing news about student test scores across the country two thirds of American students cannot read at their grade level reading scores for fourth and eighth graders are down in the last two years the US Education Department calls that. The student achievement crisis. It's really disheartening here. The fourteen year old Virginia teen missing for more than a week has been found safe Isabel hicks was with her alleged abductor Rick Lynch. You say into custody it is facing felony abduction charges search efforts intensified after Isabella spotted the plans Monday night. Authorities feared for the girl safety after the state saying that lynch was armed and suicidal. And it looks like they hear a military dog injured when. Ice is leader Abu Bakr Al back daddy blew himself up and that tunnel will soon be coming to America president front treated doctor image of himself giving the dog. What appears to be a canine medal of honor. And he revealed the dog's name saying the live version of Colin and will be leaving the Middle East before the White House sometime. Next week. Well coming up we're a in the Halloween costume you are from kids of celebrities we'll show you the best of the best plus the debate over sexy costumes and feminism. Go inside the lingerie company behind some of the most. I can't plus. I welcome back it's Halloween and we are so excited fraud finding great costumes. Colleen is. I mean some what they really for the kids are going back to elementary school for some costume inspiration will against Topper serious about what they plan to Wear trick or treating tonight. Halloween is right around the corner are we excited yes are now. Are available woody going to be crippled. I loved you can have wings out hope bullpen. Okay owner of the cockpit. How about you is about. Joining he'd as a how to talk like a pirate. You bride's. I. Now all I. All eight days ago do you know your dressing up as he bribes. What is it think the chance I happened he hit you once or twice in my day. Time handling total the most and talent which. Of her old criminals. Lots of Harry Potter it is kind of fast cannot act flick. Philly is split with the professor who teaches charms left I'm holding the remote door for a hold them or act of product or sloppy. Talking on the phone Booth. I like how three of them are pretty similar and then slapped heated talking dummy books kind of a plot twist and calling could be. Almost everything. I'm going to be hang long I'm going will be an announcement. And confidence in the I think that's what others it is this all in the same night. Cost in the change after constant change. Not mine all of them cleaned. I cannot wait to see those photographs what'd I dress up that it's here for Halloween music blogs later. Chocolate color. OK so garbage school. Yeah. And finally. Slap paint the Trenton. I'm looking forward to remove children and I do well I didn't. Bob Bob follow. Picked thanks as usual to basis independent Manhattan for what you must spend time with their brilliant students and happy and safe trick or treat for those kids tonight yes. For all of them we have costumes to let's check and it patients to see who is the best costume island. Social media this is a good one and starting with the cutest pop buys chicken sandwich we've seen so far. Even better than the sexy thing which we saw last week. That in two issues yeses. Oh yes she was those tickets they would any kind of get back to hold up. What you don't looks like the woman from the pop buzz commercial. Little bit. I want get residents Quaker boy next Batman paid a visit to Children's Hospital oh you know the kids love that would bat man or anybody costumes. News the kids. We get back howling down that's not a good thing. Eric Kidd I really thought I would have thought that was back in. And one hero super heroes and nice but how about even more this as a scene at a college library taken over by. Spider Spider-Man. Cider. And sell radioactive. Spider-Man in the clean up only let white and black bear in animal wind. And from spy events Iraq's loses in though librarian these critters spiral Monroe library in Arkansas State University. They didn't spend too much Simon and though because with saps father mayor for them to billing management. And after they were trapped in Italy rescue or relief doctor rings back into the OK pretty cool. Celebrities are getting an on the Halloween fun to and we are crazy in love this one with Russell Wilson a Sierras. Jay-Z and beyonce costume. The cost the couple recreated one of their most famous music videos that were all going eight over. I had answer here's the side by side Kris he they replace the release though it. Former president former First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama is being mailed it got them new video of what this picture of dad they didn't really good job kept. Rustle of the and their Kidd also gave to this very young future junior channeling Michael Jackson child you had a rocky. Heard Janet Jackson look tall sailing here. And another music mainstay was being channeled this photo from last Colleen figure out on Twitter this year because frankly. Paul Rudd really knew this woman looking a lot like we're tallying completed. But weird Al had the most epic response sharing this photo rugs hit man character with his own head attacks captioned might have to rethink my Halloween costume. For this year. Well now Kevin Hart who sharing this video of himself dressed up as Dwayne the rock Johnson and in bears and. Back. To Jerry white dress like that because there's not cost so I had to go to the cast in store think Mick needle stupid I don't smell like. That's not how I think it's that might get them. Look what you want you can't say you cannot I am given out the goods Obama argument if you act that took the jury. Okay okay once again that you want the king just ended the no you don't get that at all here's what you get its bite size tiny mini like you don't want to put this in your Fanny pack. Path Gore's heart is using the video to promote the release of the new trailer for the upcoming movie Jumanji the next level and that brings us the question of the day redressing a past probably in. We turn out a few looks earlier this morning world news now yeah we did I mean we get you're Cleopatra. I was Steve. From stranger things that we ought to yes scoops away where he was working in the show. It was pretty icon ashore and then we wrote the nerds candy area 21. It's. We've glasses and there have been other got to deal on the cost three you and wide. Made it work I even. But on the curls. Tells clearing the province a worry even better treatments a picture costume at ABC news pay as I see Kevin Hart by the way on you know doing well. They wait withstanding the only giving him back issues that also all that rehab is working. Since then hey if you haven't figured out your Halloween costume yet you still have a few hours left benefits sexy that you want there's a laundry company has something just for news no matter what your idea of sexing me the is ABC's Diane Messina. It is an attitude of it's the sexiest holiday of the year meaning the dressing up on Halloween has come a long way since thriller. The costumes have become sexier. And sexy costumes have taken on a life of their own morphing from classic looks like the swat Hadi had fallen Angel slot Heidi. Pays the bills are mounting to tongue in cheek and topical like fake news and white club. We got a lot of expiration and proud you know. Girls and office they're drinking white clock these days it nothing is off limits even childhood friends like mr. Rodgers. Please won't do. My neighbor. Parents mr. Rogers sexy enough. I mean here he is you know why napping and try and more collect he tunnel Williams as the VP of merchandising egg candy. A lingerie company that has become the highest costume maker in the game. Every year there costumes generate dozens of headlines and thousands of weeks so fun holiday and that's what appeared to be areas. Make sure that you go out there wearing like you wants Halloween is the 19 year when a girl does little slack here with the girl's say anything about. Carried in movies like mean girls. A man announced. Ban sex in the city. The only two choices for women which and sexy kitten and beloved by celebrities sexy Halloween has inspired dozens of moving pieces by critics and supporters those who argue it's feminist. And those who say it's not. A true feminist just does what she wants to damp adding people shed. Embrace it and have at half button. And believe it or not there's even the study on the subject professors Laurie hires an Erin hateful of West Chester University have followed the phenomenon closely. The professors and their students studied over 16100. Halloween costumes sold by major retailers. And found that over 90%. Of women's costumes were sexual lives sexual. Agency as powerful and empowering for many people and I think. It's really important for us to stop. Making appearance comments and shaming folks for the way that they dress but the purpose of our research is not about restricting options it's about expanding them. And I think also thinking about what our definition of sexiest. Fuller says Gandy also offers plenty of options that are more full coverage than full frontal with over 1000 plus sized options. So one of the arguments that we've heard is that there aren't enough options for women who don't want to dress. In a revealing manner we're telling all the girls out there to own your sexy we have everything from Florida linked to ball out. To sorts so we we gotcha girl I am not comfortable and towards. But many people. Hard sell Hedo do you a year of Indies got you covered. However you define that and it's a booming market we've done actually a 120000. Halloween orders to date so different this year these are safer we're cost you actually re at this is one of our top sellers as well as cynics pumpkin T shirt dressed ago. He never have any theft you know. What are some of your most popular all time customs that yet canceled. Our swat hot still need to do that tried changes still need slot copies ash bat. You need to hit up everybody well built well I don't. He's going to have fun not and you sound all controversies I think it's just enjoy even the professors can't argue with that. I love Halloween. You meet up behalf it's my favorite one of the things that's also happening in terms of sexy costumes trending is there are. Movements I mean I hear the word body positive any movement I think that's very empowering and if it's an opportunity to feel sexy I think that. Embracing that is off them. Yeah me. I'm Diana stayed out in Phoenix IRA or coming up there's more then trick or treating going on today we'll tell you what's to come on this colleagues Thursday and another hero dog is making headlines this one a Bulldog. May minister of great goals. We'll tell you there's story after this. Here's what to watch our post today the house is set to hold its first official vote on the impeachment inquiry setting rules that include. Public hearings in possible articles of impeachment against the president. And the president's top advisor for Russia the European affairs sent up by an inquiry today temblor sent. But we avert political play from the White House hope here is was the republic of rational Stafford was brought on by programs to security advisor John Bolton. Another witness said it was Morrison who told them the military aid to Ukraine hinged launching investigations please don't fight in this time democratic congresswoman Katy hill is scheduled to give her final speech on the house floor. Feels resigning amid allegations of inappropriate relationships with staffers. She blames Republican opponents and are strained husband for politicizing. Publishing nude photos of her actor Cuba Gooding junior is your court I'm from new charges. In his sexual misconduct case lawyer Mark Heller says the charges involve a new accuser. They do your address after a woman's that he squeezed her breasts without consent of Manhattan bar and New York City is and the Halloween spirit holding the 46 annual village Halloween parade this year's theme as. Wild thing plus don't forget the data the debris for an update our top stories in the briefing room for a breakdown of the latest headlines in politics. How a fire truck sedate American Bulldog named mr. wrinkles is getting pretty praise this morning. Mr. wrinkles was out for a walk with his owner in fair lawn New Jersey. His owner that man was hit buyer carved a 64 year old was rushed to the hospital with head and leg injuries. The victim had no idea police say mr. wrinkles led them to his home about five blocks away. It until the family about the accident that victim is in critical condition. Mystery bills is okay and they police say they don't know how long would take an end to ID the man. With out mystery goes out. We do you hope for speedy recovery for that man then to be reunited with mr. wrinkles eight there. That's it from us on this folly have a safe as happy holidays enjoyed. See you tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.