-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: MLB player says neighborhood overrun by turkeys
-
Now Playing: 2 horses dead, 1 injured after racing day at Southern California racetrack
-
Now Playing: FBI joins investigation into deadly ambush in Mexico
-
Now Playing: Uber CEO under fire for remarks on murdered journalist
-
Now Playing: US dad refuses to return to Anguilla for murder hearing
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Carter hospitalized ahead of brain procedure
-
Now Playing: 65M Americans in path of bitter cold, snow
-
Now Playing: The evolution of Disney animated films
-
Now Playing: We are grateful for this pumpkin roll dessert recipe
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Nov. 12, 2019
-
Now Playing: This college a capella group stuns the internet with its Billie Eilish mashup
-
Now Playing: Honoring the veterans and thanking the military still fighting
-
Now Playing: Dog gets loose, stops traffic on Houston highway
-
Now Playing: Apple cofounder: Cardholder credit limits favor men over women
-
Now Playing: At least 2 hurt when natural-gas blast levels West Virginia home
-
Now Playing: Vaping patient receives double-lung transplant in Detroit
-
Now Playing: World War II veteran shares his secret to living life
-
Now Playing: Boy shares what mother said when Mexican ambush began