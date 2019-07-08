-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
-
Now Playing: Millions in US brace for severe storms
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
-
Now Playing: What parents need to know about ridesharing for kids
-
Now Playing: Pilot shares story of survival after crash into Canadian wilderness
-
Now Playing: Family of woman killed by sharks recalls daughter's last moments
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the life of Toni Morrison
-
Now Playing: El Paso, Gilroy shootings spark domestic terror concerns
-
Now Playing: Pressure grows for Congress, Trump to act on gun legislation
-
Now Playing: Motorcycle scare sends hundreds fleeing in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Severe storms expected from Plains to Northeast
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out at O'Rourke ahead of El Paso visit
-
Now Playing: Motorcycle backfiring causes panic in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Nonprofit provides adoptive parents with 'hair care education'
-
Now Playing: FBI looking for 3 men after Philly armored car robbery
-
Now Playing: Fans mourn the death of Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison
-
Now Playing: How I fight sexism as one of the few female butchers in a male-dominated industry
-
Now Playing: Iconic retailer Barneys New York filing of bankruptcy
-
Now Playing: Singer Pink's crew escapes plane crash in Denmark
-
Now Playing: Father stops mid-interview to celebrate after son hits MLB home run