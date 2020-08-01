Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Good morning cannot. And hitting army atop I think that's what they never won no American casualties have been reported after Iran fired missiles at military bases housing US and coalition forces attack came in response of the US airstrike last week that killed a top Iraq general overnight the president tweeted quote. All was well. He's set to address the nation this morning meanwhile a crisis is hitting the stock market Dow futures were down sharply early this morning. Our coverage continues from Iran and Iraq in just a minute. Number two Boeing 737 has crashed near Iran and it appears there are no survivors at least 176 people were onboard when the Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after taking off from Iran. There's been no word on what may have caused the crash and no word. If it had anything to do with the military action. Action in the region we know Canadian British and German citizens were among those play. Onto number three Puerto Rico is under a state of emergency after the second strong earthquake to hit the island in two days six point four magnitude quake left at least one person dead along southern coast and it's causing widespread power outages. Governor isn't sure when power will return to school the Puerto Rico or close until further notice president compass now signed an emergency depth coverage. Ever for an Audi impeachment showdown in Washington is that stalemate out speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's holding firm she wants to see the ground rules that. GOP senate leader Mitch McConnell has in mind from impeachment trial before. Caesar the articles of impeachment of the senate. Meanwhile McConnell got questions you sandlot in the senate will vote allowing witnesses to. To testify and following number five the mystery and deep space possibly solve astronomers have been tracking radio signals coming from space for years. It now say one of those signals is coming from a galaxy 500 million light years away and that galaxy. Looks a lot like our researchers back speculate but signals could be anything from unknown natural phenomenon. Thank you U die UEP. A galaxy far far away that we are trying to say. Good morning let's get right to that big story here on this morning America Ron firing back launching more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US forces in Iraq. But so far there are no reports of American casualties the missiles rained down in the middle of the night in retaliation for US drone strike that killed a top Iran in general. The attack could signal a major escalation in tensions but Iraq's foreign minister says they are not seeking war. And after days of explosive threats president trump tone down his rhetoric last night tweeting. All is well the rockets which were fire from Rania territory hit these bases in western and Northern Iraq let's bring in ABC's Serena Marshall. Sir and we may have the latest there in Washington where the president we'll give a statement this morning. I can today good morning to have voted UN Iran was quick to take responsibility for this tip for attacked Stryker member they had vowed revenge a question now becomes how president trump responds. Run striking back at the US wants in more than a dozen ballistic missiles seen here and Iranian state TV video. In what they dubbed operation martyrs solo money revenge for the US drone strike that killed their top military general because some soul Amani. The US Iran complex playing out on Iraqi soil targeting the roughly 15100 US and horror of some horses station about 100 miles west of Baghdad. At Al Asad airbase. That's the same based president trump visited in 2018. As his first to meet troops in the region the president taking to Twitter to respond writing. All is well assessment of casualties and damages taking place now so far so good. No US deaths have been reported officials saying there was enough of an alert the US troops from bunkers at the time ABC's Ian panel is in our meal. People are anticipating that there would be some kind of strike we'll social ever expected it quite to come. How it did so we had these two separate strike by multiple missile launches from Iran landing in Iraq one was. Outs in the desert in west an Iraq landing at the Al Assad base some of those missiles. Missing that targets and also appear in a bill lesson. Two miles away from hey we heard two explosions ram 5:45. Eastern time another one about thirty to 45 minutes late. Iran's foreign minister had told ABC's Martha Raddatz they wanted a proportionate response but do not seek escalation all war. Are you concerned that a strong response. From a Ron. Will end in an all out war. But depends on the United States. The United States took a knock the war and it's been around. It would have to be prepared for the consequences. Iran is are saying that this is a great victory against the great Satan. They announced almost immediately that they had launched those missiles into Iraq for right now the year raining and officials say this is over for now. They are waiting for any kind of US response and they say they will be ready for war although it's certainly my sense. They do not want to an all out war with Iran in media quoted top security official saying Iran had thirteen revenge scenarios. Any of which would be a historic nightmare for America. The president had announced an address to the nation later this morning we'll see how the US will respond to these strikes cats today. I Serena there Washington thank you. Earlier we spoke to ABC news contributor Steve King you're he said Iran strike may have been an attempt to walk a very fine line. I think what they were trying to do is do something that would allow them to save their people we stood up to the great Satan we stood up to the United States we hit them back. But not do it in such a way that it would give president from. A reason or force him to retaliate against Iran with greater got conventional military means. So it was a just enough to satisfy domestic pull political opinion. And satisfy the anger of the people but it wasn't enough to provoke an all out war in the Persian gulf new member of the attacks on the Saudi Arabian oil refineries if you look at that the precision. Each one of those oil tanks had a pinprick that blew up that tank. Very well coordinated their military is quite good it most of its homegrown. But they do have excellent capabilities this is why we look at these two. Targets outside airport air field in her deal. These don't make sense if they wanted to really do damage to the United States. These would be the last two places they would hand. So this goes back to this idea perhaps they didn't want to do any damage perhaps they only had to make a statement that they could plan. Domestic television show a bunch a rocket shooting up in the air. And call him. If we think for the past three months there's been riots in the streets thousands of Iran it's have been killed by running security forces. Because of the dissatisfaction with the with the regime and so it. The regime needs to deflect attention elsewhere needs to show that they are responsive to the to the to the sadness of the Iran and people and so I think that's what they're gonna continue to play say we stood up to them but now we need to get back to fixing the country. And hours after the attack president trump tweeted all is well and announced let's make a statement later this morning there's a beefed up security around the White House where top pentagon and national security officials huddled last night to brief the president. ABC's Terry Moran has more. The president was apprised right away of course of this attack and he gathered around him his top. National security team survey of state Mike Pompeo defense or their mark asked for top military commanders vice president pants all coming to the White House in the situation room. As these developments occurred. And they watched. As the damage assessment took place he was also calling other world leaders including the Amir of Qatar Qatar sometimes a go between. Between Iran. And the west so he was involved diplomatically and militarily but at the end of the night. Held fire both literally and rhetorically really this is a president who's been issuing blood curdling threats against Iran. Threatening massive. Escalation if they retaliate for the killing of custom solar many. And nothing really at the end of the day he has taken this dramatic. Action of taking off the battlefield customs all the money one of the national heroes of Iran and here is this response from Iran. Which apparently has taken no American lives no Iraqi lines. As far as we know at this point it sounds as if both sides are trying to soften the tone a little bit I mean that's hard to say after a missile attack. But it did not kill and and I think the president's response is measured in response to that. That is essentially what what one can hope given the prospect. That the region could explode in these days. Right our thanks to Terry as he mentioned the president's response which are waiting to learn later this morning a primary question is will the US hit back against Iraq. We talked about the situation earlier with a ABC news national security and defense analysts Mick Moore Roy. We saw the knees were willing to access in your room to do you news Lewis missiles. Sheraton watching you larger eight. Their rocket normal nation are these. Are these all we saw that these this matter most of them did not hit these cases. Over which there are the ones who did do it mostly in areas and US troops fighting zing. This time Steve went to DS liege. Why marriage and that is and I. The agency Mena reports. The military has saved because the threat is obviously we are tracking it down but this one's more actual worse. Are not intended to out. Significant military and so I'm car. RBS. Evening news homes I think he will be surprising news the Iranians Austin anger over attack which you are her and her. Aren't going to be charitable machine didn't do nothing seems stuck amusement parks executing using to reach the Dayton's tighten their tax slop. Executing teenaged obviously we're. Laura she you know taxes. So I think you better damages. From yesterday's acts. I believe it did eight years on the news. Not intending to cause can't teach you should be in touch. Do you want to eat not yours thoughts you figure it appears where it looks like there's more restaurant. Angel asked me dad termination. Me you only need to mediate. A guilty. Her and Iran's foreign minister says they are not looking for war but this morning Iran's supreme leader said the Iran in people slapped the US on the face last night. That despite all the rhetoric there are hopes for call overnight police spoke on the phone with ABC's Matt that Gary who's in Northern Iraq. Good morning I can tell you right now it's quiet here but it's very people who are on edge to imagine that they're flat last night. And officials. From the local government tell us that at least three missiles. We're lawns at that airport and in the adjoining US military bases they claim that doing those missiles were shot down by anti missile batteries but one of them got through and luckily did not explode but it hit the ground there was a large bank limited but grounded weakly to hear that. In the other part of Iraq where we're that was targeted outside air base which is in western Iraq. And that received many more missiles Iranian state television saying this morning that Iran fired at least fifteen missiles US target. And that we are being told by a US of official that Iran launched missiles from multiple locations across Iran. So this morning everybody is on edge. Wondering what's going to happen now is the US going to respond and retaliate walk after this incident one of the first countries that president trumbull reached out Chiu was Qatar now Qatar is that country here in the Middle East. Which is closely. Ally who is a lark. And and perhaps you know that indicates that there had been some kind of message since before hand perhaps present troubles going to start to thank them for being an intermediary. But we do know is that Iran in officials are saying. That Tehran did not want a war. They're hoping that the stripes concluded that their term concluded so I think people are hopeful this morning that this is maybe. Driven a nail in the coffin of this latest dispute between the US and Iran and hopefully the lead at that. We have to blatantly. And our thanks CBC's now we carry their reporting from Northern Iraq. We S aviation and Homeland Security officials are on alert the FAA has expanded the no fly zone for US airlines to include Iraq and the Persian gulf. You're at whole new York city police say they're closely monitoring the events in the Middle East with enhanced security at the White House additional security has now been added. Experts say one of the biggest concerns right now the possible cyber attack targeting the financial or energy sectors. Missile strikes were certainly intended to send a message to US partners in the region. That doesn't mean there's not a threat here in the United States. Armenian cyber attacks are still very much a likelihood. And even though we might see a temporary detente. A reigning in violence inside the United States against US interests in the future is still a possibility. It all depends on how we take the next steps to have the administration handles the Iranian opening for a temporary the escalation. US officials have also issued a warning about an unspecified threat to ships in the Persian gulf region. If they're BBC news for more on all these breaking story throughout today and download the ABC news out. For live alerts and updates for coming up the latest on the passenger jet crashed in Tehran. Plus the efforts to save Wallace and other animals in danger from fires and Australia house celebrities are pitching it after this. We're back with a mesmerizing sight. Let them or admiration of startling is that as the Geneva for a group of these birds is caught on camera and southern Israel stallings use these shifting patterns of movement to confuse potential predators. Nice moment of calm there as we get through some difficult news. On this busy morning and went about all day. Well let's turn out to the other breaking story this morning coming out of Iran the crash of a Boeing 737 at K rock were seen video of the debris field. This is the Ukrainian airliner no survivors have been reported that spring and ABC's to a MacFarlane who's following this story across the pond there. Joliet what are you learning this morning. Mourning Kenneth yeah does he say that Ukrainian 737. Jet it crossed shortly after takeoff. From attack Iran and Iran it was a Ukrainian airlines 73 defending 737. And it was headed for the capitol. Of Ukraine Kiev the Ukrainian prime minister confirmed this morning that about off no survive as a number of different nationalities. Well on boards that were 82. Iran eons 63 Canadians eleven ukrainians of mace may crude ten people from Sweden four Afghans three brits. And three Germans that's account according. To the Ukrainian foreign minister now at the Ukrainian prime minister he's cutting short a trip to the gulf news or tanning back. It's Ukraine as a story unfolds he at the released a statement saying my sincere condolences the relatives. And old friends will passages and crude. Now this is of course a developing story of the Ukrainian embassy. And have run this morning they released a statement originally. Saying that according to preliminary information the plane crashed as a result of engine fail Leah. The technical reasons Carney the version of a terrorist attack. Is ruled out the Kenneth they have not pulled dot statement and every released a new statement saying any. Reports on the cause of the crash is not yet official that leaving it up to the investigation. Julia also then Middle East Iraq's outgoing prime minister speaking out saying that US must pull its troops. Out of Iraq this comes days after Iraq's parliament passed a non binding resolution to expel American troops from the country so what's the latest there. Right so you remember over the weekend that the Iraqi parliament's. Evicted to approve a noun binding resolution calling for the expulsion of all foreign troops. From our rock kind of tied to the agreement to wet by foreign troops are in Iraq assisting in the fight against crisis and the Iraqis. Now say since Scott battle is now pay that there is no reason for foreign troops to remain. On a rocky soil of course coming off the dot drain strike from the US in Iraq that took couch. The senior Iraq a Ronnie and general costs of some Amani now there's been a number of developments that was a leaked last that was from. American defense officials to count Potts an Iraq that at hands it to. Share that the US was preparing for a withdrawal but that's been stead Don and the pens gonna said that that left who was an honest mistake but this morning the Iraqi prime minister. Has kind of double down on the decision of the Iraqi parliament. Says that the US has no alternative but to put its troops out of the country. We'll face an impending crisis Iraq this morning now coming on defy a from there is our Ronnie and missile as it is increasingly finding itself court in the middle of a proxy war between the US. And Iran and clearly wanting to have nothing to do with it. I'm quite the week here in that region and it's only Wednesday to a McFarland there in London thank you. And other news at least two skiers have died after series about glitches that are sort Idaho five other skiers were pulled from the snow and time. It's other gaps are there are sort of question one of the survivors was found under nine feet of snow. One of the people she is driving with was the last person we found that this 19100 was still alive completely fine me and my dad talked while we're on our way of that I. Dogs of someone being so alive after an hour under there are pretty slim. And another sphere let out for several hours and Thai officials now believe all skiers spot avalanche happened out chaos continues in Venezuela's opposition leader won wide and its backers stormed the country's National Assembly quite go pushed his way through security forces. And I moved to retake its seat in congress it came days after president Nicholas who the bureau's government installed its own assembly leader. That move west announced yesterday by the opposition as an illegal takeover. Back here at home nine months after a mother of five in Connecticut finished her estranged husband has been charged with killing there book he's due Lowe's is being held on a six million dollar bond in the death of Jennifer barber. She disappeared and made an arrest warrants as indications are that she is not alive. Do us girlfriend and attorney are being held on two million dollars bottle conspiracy charges all three are expected to appear in court today. A volcano in Alaska's Aleutian Islands may disrupt international air travel it started erupting yesterday sending ash clouds nearly five miles into the air volcanic. Ash can. Mr. a jet engines volcanoes located almost 700 miles from Anchorage several dozen people live on the island but are not presently in danger. Actually fallen parts Alaska for the next two days. One man and Australia's document in his efforts to say some of the smaller victims of those wildfires. It is video from kangaroo island by beloved grove in this and leave it rounding up Wallace putting them in their car. It got me in a safety up grove took the Qualls whose neighbors who he says have a permit allowing them to care for wildlife got the perfect name love. He's got a growth. But all of those animals and it you can't go to Australia does it Wallace in your own car you cancel writing check. Elton John has the latest celebrity to make a substantial pledge to help Australia save the Walt life here's ABC's David here. They are the heartbreaking images from Australia firefighters battling the enormous fires for weeks now and the other fight to save the wildlife. By some estimates more than a billion animals have now been lost. So many now asking how they could help donations pouring in from all over the world. Nicole Kidman who grew up in Australia and husband Keith Urban pledging half a million dollars in Australia native Chris Hemsworth saying this. What we needed shall support. A new that I since and put forty million dollars I was hoping that told you could contribute in any white circle form every dollar counts. Elton John while performing in Sydney. Making this announcement I'm recruiting one million. There was this from Steve Kerr wins family to. His daughter of Indian son Robert helping to save the wildlife. Announcing the hospital at their Australian zoo. Now treated 90000 animals. There or the images of the kangaroo ruse the forces Michael Wallace. Volunteers and Australians doing what ever they can. I'm this family to love groups finding clothes Wear their uncle's home once stood wrapping them in blankets and taking them to their truck. Bringing coal or ski season then maybe. Just trying to collect as many of our phones and driving them to seek one cool war at a time. Right I think David weird Al to check of our notification. And started with a brand new girl scout cookie that the time is circuit all of not as good a time damp but it's good times their messages like apple leader got to go getter. I love that and that's a question that's on Saturday to what's your favorite had a growth. I like this is Gregor playing one's sure and now the right here by it could be short bread lines. And also it is obvious. I don't read here are spirits as I just ordered two boxes next we have a new world record. Making the longest ever. Pastry every restaurant in May though it was like ten foul them. Feet long to happen any atop monitored Hezbollah acts philosophy battled her rot mom stops in the driveway to let her daughters run into the house on that test was wing doors closes. But not the other wing. Get clipped harder on mom possible inside. By the way false prophet out. 80000. Dollars. And. A busy day in Washington in the aftermath of Iran's attack on military bases housing US and coalition forces. We'll tell you what's left out for today plus move ahead after the first night at the jeopardy greatest of all time. Department. At this. Here's what's watch out for today president trump is expected to make a statement. About Iran's missile attack on military bases in Iraq housing left coalition forces. It wasn't right here is news lies injured in doubt that he is apt to get an alert. Ahead. That Mountain View on Capitol Hill by the use of president property to brief congress on that attack that took out that top Iraqi general. It airstrike outside the Baghdad airport but entered as much as for secretary of state Mike Pompeo and other officials. But who president of consultant on the operation will conduct the briefings and the ill climate change report looking at changes in US temperature conditions based on. Historical observation. Is to be released by not. And I think from us this morning were all about the opening of Jeffries greatest of all time. The contestants are the best players in the show's history Jeffrey James holds power Ken Jennings and Brad writer they played two full games of jeopardy trying to accumulate the most points and getting hit two daily doubles last night took a page right out of James also hours playbook. This. This is not where I feel comfortable but I am gonna go. Following an 8600. K. What is Lewis and Clark Clifford. Audette you've got it. Time travelers for 600. I'm gonna later on 3400 dollars all right. Who is Morgan. Who is Morgan to thank you. Getting those daily doubles held Jennings when the night by just over 200 points over all our workers went three games when. Imbalance. After holes our treated as seen from the Star Wars saga summing up his thoughts on hitting two daily doubles. In tune is and I. Okay we'll see what happens. Router you gotta bring it got to come to play. Other guys are what are you don't rather. Let us have a good one take care.

