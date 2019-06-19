It's Morning, America: Wednesday, June 19, 2019

More
Trump rehashes past grievances in campaign kickoff, decorated Navy vet on trial, rocket attack on Iraq oil site and more.
23:33 | 06/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for It's Morning, America: Wednesday, June 19, 2019

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"23:33","description":"Trump rehashes past grievances in campaign kickoff, decorated Navy vet on trial, rocket attack on Iraq oil site and more.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63805626","title":"It's Morning, America: Wednesday, June 19, 2019","url":"/US/video/morning-america-wednesday-june-19-2019-63805626"}