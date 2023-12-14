Morning rail commuters into New York City delayed by runaway bull

The bull made a run for it on train tracks in Newark, New Jersey, and it's not clear how the animal got loose but it will be sent to an animal sanctuary.

December 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live