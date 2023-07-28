Mother of 6-year-old special needs girl who died on school bus seeks accountability

The bus monitor charged with the child's care was allegedly using her phone with headphones for 14 minutes while the girl was suffocating.

July 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live