Mother allegedly buys weapons for son's planned attack at middle school

Ashley Pardo, 33, was arrested on Monday after she bought ammunition and tactical gear to assist in her son's attack aimed at Rhodes Middle School in San Antonio, according to an affidavit.

May 14, 2025

