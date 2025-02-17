Mother arrested after allegedly abandoning children in home for 4-5 years

Three children survived on weekly drop-offs of prepared food in a home with mold and human excrements throughout the house.

February 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live