Transcript for Mother of 3 chases down alleged flasher

Suspected sexual predator in Cambridge Massachusetts found out the hard way that he targeted the wrong woman single mom was on a job when a man expose himself and tried to grab her. As when she went out drowned. And pinned him to the ground little they he know his would be victim was a former Israeli soldier. Was nodded his lucky day because I decided it's just not gonna happen and I decided to sit down Neitzel and I'm gonna get him so. I'm gonna get some. Good for her you know I think she put the fear regarding the guide. Norman says she wasn't thinking she has reacted she's frustrated because no one stepped in to help her in a man eventually got away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.