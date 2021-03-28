Transcript for Mother of 6 children killed in road rage shooting

The hunt for the driver are now 24 hours and counting at one makes this tragedy all the more unreal. It happened in broad daylight. The Robinson county sheriff's office wants your help tracking down a car that looks like this it's a 2010 silver Chevy Apollo Malibu with tinted windows. Investigators report in the driver shot and killed 47 year old Julie amber Lee. In mom of six on her way to Hilton head with her husband to celebrate their anniversary. According to police the driver opening fire after close call with ever leased car. Merging on I 95 south near exit 22 people or. Really believed that. Not everyone. Some people. David Cox works at a nearby hotel his colleagues today hosting the Everly family and inviting them to pray together. There's just their southern hospitality all of it in America it all over the world we just need period. The sheriff today posting updates on FaceBook he says investigators sifting through security cam footage. And using what he calls other investigative techniques. And lumber to Joni cap and ABC eleven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.