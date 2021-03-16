Mother, daughter arrested in Homecoming vote scam

A mother and her daughter have been arrested after a scam involving hundreds of votes that were fraudulently cast for the high school’s Homecoming Court was uncovered.
0:32 | 03/16/21

Fact check also need to get with allegations of a rigged election at a Florida high school principal of mother and her seventy old daughter world rats that they're accused of stealing votes for homecoming queen. Mom Laura Carroll as an assistant principal at another school we face she and her Carter used her computer act fast. Packed into students' account that after fraudulent votes the daughter was named 20/20 homecoming queen school officials though were flagged. When a 117. Votes came from the same IP address.

