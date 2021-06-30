Transcript for Mother killed in drive-by shooting

Perhaps you could find a more proud involves mothers and Michelle Cummings. This was her last year with her family. A parade as her son committed to the Naval Academy to play football it melts my hard I love it dearly beaming with pride joy. For this young man here her youngest son treat communities cannot ask what that is true spent his first year at a prep school we fast forward to one year later. Yesterday. I want to tell how Michelle Cummings Dayton went out words before she was killed in Annapolis Maryland. Isn't this moment here watching her son officially. Get inducted into the Naval Academy. Now with his best friend and former Westfield high school teammate Marcus Moore could Shawna more sun publishing this exciting is cheap ice time you yesterday. And she's she was shot me dancing in my coming excellent later had back to the hotel with her husband after seeing her son off to school. She posts on FaceBook with several photos highlighting the special day he is dropped off at US and name a proud mother indeed. Mr. and mrs. coming sat down for dinner on a patio. And as they got up to leave the shooting unfolded nearby missed Cummings was struck by stray bullets. Chris on this phone ring early this morning it was mr. Cummings. Just in this price I have a bit of bad news. Some slide it wakes you up so it. But I'd rather you tell me want us. Didn't anybody else. A wife a mother of friend a leader in the community. President of the booster club at Westfield high school for a number of years and was now signed up to be a teen mom at the Naval Academy.

