Mother took Lyft to get rid of dead 4-year old's body

Malachi Lawson, a 4-year-old Baltimore boy, was initially reported missing by his mother before he died.
0:54 | 08/06/19

Transcript for Mother took Lyft to get rid of dead 4-year old's body
It is with a heavy heart that before. We have a development in the case for your role. Night after extensive interview with mother Elise Olson. She confessed that her son with nothing but three. She subsequently gave detectives the location of the remains. Which were in the 5500 block. A biological mother Lisa Walton and hurt or. Should peek at some would be short with neglect resulting in the death of the leader. Has been transported to the medical Examiner's office where an autopsy will people want to. Called. It should be noted that the medical Examiner's. Findings could bring about additional orders after a review from the.

{"duration":"0:54","description":"Malachi Lawson, a 4-year-old Baltimore boy, was initially reported missing by his mother before he died. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64806136","title":"Mother took Lyft to get rid of dead 4-year old's body","url":"/US/video/mother-lyft-rid-dead-year-olds-body-64806136"}