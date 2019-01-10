Transcript for Mother of missing girl: ‘I know she wants to come back home’

As the desperate search for that missing five year old little girl in New Jersey enters its third week. The little girl's mom is speaking out begging for help to find her daughter no way not allow all of does Perez brought her daughter's favorite toy with her yesterday. As she answered questions about her role in the investigation. Dole say Maria alum as it was last seen at a playground in bridged and her mother. Was in her car at the time says she's been interviewed by police and investigators have searched her phone. And all she wants to combat Colin she doesn't she doesn't like being bomb went from of them. I beg you all please don't give up by my doors that led he's pushing for pioneers faced. So that's Prez says she does not believe the little girl's father is involved in her disappearance because he lives in Mexico. There is now a 35000 dollar reward being offered for information leading to this five year old little girl.

