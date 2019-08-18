Transcript for Mom of missing teen describes daughter's dangerous relationship with alleged stalker

He just when go away he was hiding. Things in my home turn to mile communicate congress we took her cellphone away. He's hurting her bruises. That just a spiral out of control from there might be hadn't. Me and other reports since the and much we're in the process and I think that's why he panicked and took her. It's. Danny were. Sneaking. Together. For a couple weeks before it cannot even existed and then narrow ways. You have to do anything we're gonna be together. For us. He. Many if it was scared he is gonna hurt us hurt her. Police and taken her that there be and there this is very very concerned everywhere is on alert and the BS and to watch and. You liked her all time. I'm key. He yes he's he's standard with a needle. With. He left many bruises. Your food at her in her car early a lot of stuff. Oh. I found the gun case in her car ice boot camp my meter faced hang me and he was in the car and he got out in a hurry. NN meter triumph and she when she got home my when her car and there he left and gun case and her passenger. Side floor and she became she kept. Me that he was gonna hurt us or hurt her if she stopped talking him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.