Mother of MS-13 victim killed by car at daughter's memorial

Evelyn Rodriguez, who was honored by Donald Trump after her daughter was killed by MS-13 gang members, was hit and killed by a car while at her daughter's memorial in Brentwood, N.Y.
2:30 | 09/15/18

