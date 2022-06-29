Mother outraged after potential racial bias incident involving Sesame Place mascot

Sesame Place will conduct bias training for its employees after a viral video shows a park mascot apparently ignoring two young Black parkgoers. Civil rights lawyer B'Ivory Lamar discusses the case.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live