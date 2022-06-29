Mother of Robb Elem. shooting victim says ‘it’s hard to grieve’ as probe continues

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Evadulia and Eudulia Orta, mother and aunt of Uvalde school shooting victim Rojelio Torres, about their reactions to the bodycam footage and their grieving process.

