Mother separated from son at US-Mexico border tells harrowing moment

More
The son, James, looked to his mother for help because he didn't know where he was being taken.
1:04 | 05/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mother separated from son at US-Mexico border tells harrowing moment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55559636,"title":"Mother separated from son at US-Mexico border tells harrowing moment","duration":"1:04","description":"The son, James, looked to his mother for help because he didn't know where he was being taken. ","url":"/US/video/mother-separated-son-us-mexico-border-tells-harrowing-55559636","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.