Transcript for Mother, 4 young girls killed in house fire

Very awesome kids you know although. Have been as they were clean around the room through key. Also creates. Make kids are little when it was just one year's it was one year old I mean how can that happen a fired devastate a large close knit family living inside. A young mother and her four daughters all died the fire broke out at around 10:13 AM here in the 700 block of oak and and explains. Someone saw smoke and called 911. A stranger began to bang on the door to get the residents out these screaming at me through my house guest houses and fight the forced sisters are identified as one year old grace. Three year old Alison. Five year old Genesis and six year old were not a Espinoza. Their mother 25 to tolley some moto fire officials learned there were people still inside the two story duplex and immediately began a search and rescue operation. It's not yet clear this morning the home had any working smoke detectors.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.