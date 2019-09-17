-
Now Playing: 8-year-old mauled by mountain lion while playing in backyard
-
Now Playing: Young boy attacked by a mountain lion in Colorado, wildlife officials say
-
Now Playing: Mountain lion attack
-
Now Playing: Students K-12 learn to respond to school shootings
-
Now Playing: Robin Pogrebin calls NYT’s deleted tweet ‘misworded’
-
Now Playing: Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly: FBI Kavanaugh investigation was ‘truncated’
-
Now Playing: ‘The Education of Brett Kavanaugh’ authors discuss NYT story
-
Now Playing: ‘The View’ weighs in on SNL cast member dismissal
-
Now Playing: ‘The View’ remembers legendary journalist Cokie Roberts
-
Now Playing: Mountain lion breaks into California home
-
Now Playing: Remembering Cokie Roberts
-
Now Playing: Antonio Brown faces new sexual misconduct allegation
-
Now Playing: Friends remember legendary journalist Cokie Roberts
-
Now Playing: Officer accused of punching student charged with battery
-
Now Playing: The extraordinary career of Cokie Roberts
-
Now Playing: Legendary journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019
-
Now Playing: Woman is first to swim English Channel 4 times in a row
-
Now Playing: Red Sox legend David Ortiz speaks out on his shooting and recovery
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren draws a big crowd in New York