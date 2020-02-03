‘Mourners’ pay respects to local Taco Bell

More
The fast food restaurant shut its doors and prompted a vigil from nearby Penn State college students.
0:23 | 03/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Mourners’ pay respects to local Taco Bell
On the net has some college students mourning the loss of a fast food restaurant dubbed the students gathered near Penn State to pay their respects to a top go bell restaurants check out recently. And no one knows why theaters carried candles. Sang songs and lay flowers word that a vigil. Well let's pray they say that chain was one of only a few late now. Eating up to loot the state supreme please I love it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"The fast food restaurant shut its doors and prompted a vigil from nearby Penn State college students. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69336485","title":"‘Mourners’ pay respects to local Taco Bell","url":"/US/video/mourners-pay-respects-local-taco-bell-69336485"}