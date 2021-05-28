Transcript for How do we move forward

We have talked a lot about the way things have been in the way things are but what comes in nice we have talked at length about the model minority myth. As we know it's been harmful because any. It's a way to hit communities of color against each other it also paints us is all doing well and affluent and that this is not the case we have. Serious issues of poverty that plague our community in the city alone in New York more than 15 New Yorkers Asian American Yorkers. Live under the poverty line would have several victims of hate crimes in his past two months who were out there collecting cans. Just to get by so let's not forget what they were doing just to survive when they were faced with such hate so Stephen I want to start with you on this one. The model minority myth when we don't know why it's a myth I think we're sort of beyond that part of the conversation when I want to ask you is though. Has that changed the way that you interact with others. Yeah I know for sure and I'm guilty of somebody who grew up thinking oh I need to prescribe to this meant birdie successful. But that was because Allison narrative Ellis put on me by the people around me. And now I'm realizing you know in the last few years of my life and that as a you know got educated. I cannot let other people define my own narrative I have to speak out and and tell my own story and so yes I am not going to be son about. Issues are not going to be somebody who is connected in your narratives and Americans. You know there's so many different had an Asian Americans we all have different stories and building that I think you know I thought about myself and encouragement friends' news. The X yourself and that story itself will allow you to build the greater representation of age it's. Facility your story teller. I can only imagine as you tell stories you thing about the model minority myth. When you tell your stories. How do you think of that background. There's some it it's weird suited to have to like even consider that when you're just trying to tell a story. I think one thing that we do struggle with a lot is that yes a lot of he would do look to us as. You know role models or are hazardous place for representation by Mike Stephens that we're we're not a monolith like there are so many. Subgroups and and non backgrounds within Asia America. And it's it's impossible to capture it through one lens or or you don't like a dozen stories and that's what we just need more story tellers bringing more people. That are trying to bring awareness to not only what we're going through now but what we have gone through in the past. That the most heartbreaking thing is is this leg when you see all these attacks and people. Are still there's there's still people there that think that Asians don't face racism or that we don't face discrimination and it's just come completely false and it's I can't believe that people saw the audacity to say that. And that comes to a level of education to like. Asian American history is not taught and been in than most schools on people don't know a lot of the stuff that we're probably talking about right now didn't end because they don't know they just think it's a non issue. On soul what we do out long who is we're always trying to show. That we belong here that we are taking up space that we don't need to be that we're being Asian American on apologetic we. I'm there's no reason for us to hide or shredded into someone else's narrative. You know events and I'm so glad to filibuster a point up about our histories not being written into the history books here. A different in my home forcibly passed in a cove is earlier this year of course you leave. He's a famed photographer photojournalist season icon a means of walking institution not part of what he was doing. In his catalog of history was in high school he was so infuriated when he saw. Photos. Of the mill roads being built and all the Chinese immigrants a lever. They were moved to the side of the photo and they were completely just. Erased from history so he made in this in his life since jets he generations below of all those workers and recreate that photo and recapture. The history and his point was to the point in earlier this on Asian American history it's American history. Let's talk about that history. And how we are finding ourselves really force in this moment to rewrite our own narrative because it's ever been written for us right. Well Ilyce it was a race some and all of a big part of what happened with the bottom not admit. What's to raise how much Asian Americans had been part of that struggle. And the progress against structural racism. And so by not hiding that story. You're saying not only you know record you don't have any problems no we don't mutual. Provide an equal opportunity. I'm not saying to other. Meaning the color knowledge Asians can make it then you can make it to. Right so I think that dumping of being able to. One learn our own history and I think now because of just on the efforts he shouldn't be here. To do that the lonely I don't mystery most with conceded actually don't Americans have always been in this country. Always contributing always needing. Always fighting against. Asked systems and though we are yes very good personal ultimately what can. I couldn't so it's not to suggests you know that we don't have laws and are new don't need to cuts on what it's like ultimately like what we have to get its place where. We demand that systems you see it's what we are now apple demanded. Yeah I'm injures to get amid sunny and less on what stereotypes are the stereotype is all of our parents want us to be doctors and lawyers you didn't have that. Growing up I think it's important to a kind of show. I mean myself included I didn't have parents that were disappointed that I pursue this they were very supportive. I think that's important and we obviously and have our own kids and we need to continue that tell me about. Your personal path and how. You didn't have to face that that myth that stereotype yeah I think kind of going up. My parents or is this how the parents who are like oh you know tri artisan school you don't need to get straight a's back as always you did your best. That's how we require from you and I think they've taken that kind of mindset mentality to. Kind of my career and profession you know having guns business school and working Silicon Valley deciding to make a career transitions of photography. Miles expecting a little bit of kind of tension in almost backlash but I think for them to come back and say that you know you're young this is your chance and opportunity. You know moved to New York can go tried out and pursue it time that for me lifted a huge week coming off my chest now I'm not tells me that transition bad I think that really gives. And kind of a big avenue of kind of what cities in families could look like in terms of being more open minded or a kind of liberal out. How to run and think about there at the kids and the kids' careers. Detailed look culinary worlds. That is not a status had molestation parents that he could to death after I think. I mean you can cook to hack at anything and I eat it. But I'm sure that your parents and cut if I'm wrong. And you can to salon school not putting any secrets out tennis bubble itself a clue how did they take that when you said I want to do this. All my dad was my dad was a his a boiler maker treats men. For some thirty some odd years straight he didn't want to see his kids come home. As tired as he was brands doing all that labor but my mother and I shared a passion for I mean were Asian right so are birth rate is to eat well. You know I was I always say this when your at a table and someone's talking that means order asking you questions about the food that means is that something's not right. Is that what it leading don't tell me talking I mean your fair and of course in Asian communities by aid and an associate our dinner tables if we're eating it's expected to begin what's the prisoners and mom says and they they see you it's not how you doing is did you meet yeah of course is are you hungry did you meet. The hospitality kind of runs my bloody runs in my mom's and com I think my mother looked at my passion for food and I hate just go and do it bomb following a dream and I Heinle. I was very blessed would parents that saw something. In the end and let me go for it not a lot of parents so she you know parents of Asian Americans that then let them follow that path. Still owed him in the slowness that are wrap things up your often get asked. You know where we go from here and I think that's been evident in this conversation is that. We are in need of writing our own history. We are and in need of keeping up this conversation. Being Simon and not unheard is quite frankly something that. Is something that I think we're tired of and so I thank you guys all for joining me in this fascinating. Conversation because I think his conversations like this. That really keeps the ball moving forward. Com and I think this is part of that history. We are all China finally once and for all right on our own our own narrative so thank you all for coming on this journey with us. I hope he can keep the conversation going.

