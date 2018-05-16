-
Now Playing: 13-year-old escapes afterschool abduction
-
Now Playing: Police release surveillance video from deadly ambush
-
Now Playing: School issues new yearbook after bomb joke backlash
-
Now Playing: Mom arrested after allegedly stabbing 11-year-old daughter, torching home
-
Now Playing: Police officer confronts armed man at Illinois high school: City
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old cancer patient hits home run with heart
-
Now Playing: Man unleashes tirade against Spanish-speaking workers
-
Now Playing: North Carolina teachers set to walk out of class
-
Now Playing: Undercover FBI operation busts 10 airline employees in alleged drug smuggling ring
-
Now Playing: Amazon customer says she was charged over $7K to ship toilet paper
-
Now Playing: Uber: Class-action suits exempt from new policy
-
Now Playing: Video shows alleged mass shooter's attack
-
Now Playing: MSU to pay Larry Nassar's accusers $500M
-
Now Playing: 'Heroic' officer hailed for stopping armed teen at high school, saving lives
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Senate panel releases transcripts of interviews on Trump Tower meeting
-
Now Playing: Mom stabbed 11-year-old daughter, abducted younger sister: Police
-
Now Playing: Boy gets police escort to school after officer dad's death
-
Now Playing: Seattle approves taxing big businesses to benefit homeless
-
Now Playing: Authorities review new video showing teen punched by police officer
-
Now Playing: Woman fights off intruders who were armed with AK-47