Transcript for Mueller team wants to ask Trump about obstruction as Manafort trial continues

Welcome to ABC news live on Aaron to terror ski in New York we're following this hour the special counsel Robert Mueller wanted to talk to president trump about obstruction of justice. And one of the most successful college football coaches in the country has been sidelined will get an of that with our friends at ESPN. After this hour's headlines. 55 sets of remains at North Korean officials say are those of Americans killed in the Korean War. Our Mellon Hawaii vice president Mike Pence. Today. They are sound but to god. But soon we will know their names. C three accused Ukrainian hackers are now facing charges in the US federal prosecutors say they helped steal information on more than fifteen million credit cards. Still White House may ramp up tariffs against China to trump administration has proposed 10% duties on about 200 billion dollars in Chinese goods. Now the president says he wants the US trade representative to consider more than double in those tariffs to 25%. The trust administration has eased rules on short term health insurance coverage allowing insurers to offer cheaper plans with limited coverage for up to three years under the Affordable Care Act so called obamacare those plans were limited to a few months. CBS now says it's hired a pair of law firms to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against CEO Les Moonves. Us eight years after pulling out of the country in a fight over government censorship Google may be ready to move back into China. Wall Street Journal says the company's testing in new mobile version of its search engine which would comply with China's strict rules about content. The special counsel Robert Mueller has now ABC news has learned narrowed the scope of his focus he's narrowed the scope of the questions that he would like to ask president from. In an interview but part of that scope includes something that has drawn the higher. Of the president and the White House and so let's turn to the White House would ABC's Karen Travers. The special counsel wants to ask the president about obstruction and the president in quite like hearing that Karen. We did not air in this recent development. Certainly net president trump off on Wednesday morning on quite a tweet storm the president was venting about. The Russia probe about pond and a fort being on trial and also. Had this very aggressive tweet he writes quote attorney general Jeff Sessions should stop this rig which time right now before it continues to seen our country. Any further and out we have learned that the president. Was so upset at hearing that obstruction of justice would be something that Robert Mueller wants to talk to him about it they use it down for that interview. That prompted that aggressive tweak well Arendt. That we also sent the White House in 280 a very aggressive damage control mode afterwards. You have the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani say that use the word should let. Should and who which must and the witch hunt saying it's not a directive from president trump Sarah Sanders the white house Press Secretary yesterday said. This presidential opinion not in order now it's notable that over the last year half we've certainly been told that tweets from the president are official statements now are also has just not orders. But Karen if you tell your daughter you should clean your rule isn't your expectation at a room will be clean. That's what I like to see the end result there but I guess you could say you didn't tell me I absolutely must clean my room it's just as sick just just at the present king was trying to say yesterday. I think that when you get back obstruction of justice questions Mahler like talked about he had been. Ongoing negotiations for several months now between president's legal team. And though Molly about what a possible conversation but look like we're now learning that Mueller would like to talk to the present it in person he would also like to question. And right yesterday the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani told reporters that. They had submitted about a week and a half ago fairly narrow list of questions to Mueller and his team he says they've gotten back the response from the special counsel's office. They're going over it now when you need to that we are this hands but. Aren't heard the president say many times over the last couple of months he wants to sit down Mueller he's the council is willing to do he would not hide he says he's done nothing wrong but he's always said. Do that on the advice that is legal team and for now they have certainly indicated they don't want to do it. Aaron and most lawyers here on country would say do not do this interview you can only put yourself in legal jeopardy. Too much apparel and as those negotiations for a potential interview go on Karen. President trump has heard from Kim Jong Owen in the form of a letter. The White House says that he received a letter from Kim Jung yesterday in the last night overnight the president tweeted about this. He said thinking Eric Kim Jong-un for keeping his word and returning the remains of fine US service members who were killed in the Korean War. We had vice president Mike parents in Hawaii yesterday for a ceremony greeting those remains it's not to be tested it's a pretty lengthy process. To determine whether or not they are in fact human remains and if they are. Are they any falling US service members it's difficult process I data by them but. They did have very nice ceremony yesterday in Hawaii. The white that this letter from Kim Jong and to the president yesterday as a follow up continuing correspondence between the Q. Readers and that commitment to working full word on that conversation that they began in Singapore back. ABC's Karen Travers for us from the White House our thanks to Karen. We're going to turn next to Alexandria Virginia where it is day three of the Paul metaphor trial the first trial. Involving special counsel Robert Muller ABC's Catherine folders is there with us and Catherine so far on display the best of luck money. Albeit maybe tainted money can buy. Oh right Arendt prosecutors are trying to prevent import cheated on his taxes. A through his opulent lifestyle and that it was us from. Warrant accounts now. Yesterday the test of any from witnesses focus. And just on that you the manager of a men's clothing store testifying that in the final years reports that. Not mean 129000. Dollars on suits the money at a contractor. Who testified. In said that man of fort was one of his best clients he always paid his bills on time but that he performed over three million a dollars in renovations. On on man of what's properties and then in the New York area and I know we talked about. This before that our sources tell us that witnesses have been instructed not to use the word trump well that word came up in that test any. A from that contractor and not directly related the truck but he said he did. Work on and imports residents in trump tower now also you have the prosecution. Throwing into evidence this 151000 dollar ostrich jacket you have over. A million dollars including multiple homes cars run. Wants it but when he 1000. Dollar watch from the house of ice on Aaron but. Is really starting to irritate judge TS Ellis he got very. A testy yesterday in the court multiple times raised his voice and he said quote we don't prosecute. People from being rich she's looking for the prosecution. To in fact prove that a crime was committed here we can't. More a back seat till today that witnesses. Who will appear today our book keepers tax repairs so we should expect to see a bit more of that he pill and maybe the judge. Will be at least happier. Right because sartorial choices aside the onus is on the prosecutors to prove. That Paul Mann of port schemes to to hide this money. From the tax man and vote one person who maybe most able to tell the jury about that is written gates who ended up cooperating with the special counsel he up today. That's very air and and I will say that what all those witnesses had. In comment yesterday is that they did say that man a fourth he'd be a warrant out wire transfer mainly from Cyprus but that's Rick gates. He's the one who would know all about this he would know the details he does me in the fourth. Deputy four for some time it was a pit. Of a question about this. Yesterday where is the prosecutor is somehow opened the door to the fact that meet. Heat won't show up they said he may or he may not referring to if they would call that the witness they said they're constantly still we evaluating. The evidence that has at that con man. The judge said yesterday that was a surprise to him that they weren't thinking of calling. Rick gates however the prosecution inside this court behind me this morning said that they do you still expect they have every expectation. To still call with gates as a witness Aaron and given how much he knows this will likely be the most important a day in court went over gates shows up. ABC's Catherine folders when us from Alexandria Virginia the ongoing trial of Paul man a Ford president trumps former campaign manager. What a turn next to Urban Meyer the wildly successful coach of the Ohio State football team. He has been put on paid leave. Over questions about what he knew about potential. A domestic abuse involving one of his long time assistant coaches. Restated us win our sister network ESPN joins us now from. Atlanta or Reese our thanks to you let's start with the allegations themselves what is it that Urban Meyer. Is accused of knowing about. There were a couple of incidents involve being sacked Smith in his why does it mean domestic violence one of them occurred in 2009. Win that Smith worked for Urban Meyer at the university of ward. Meyer has the knowledge being aware of that and urged the Smith to get counseling they were pretty early near Mary. In 2015. There was apparently another incident incident about which urban Meyer's hit it Big Ten media days a little about a week ago. That he had not been made aware of until just before those meetings. That is now been called into question. Due to some reporting by threatening Murphy. Which showed some text message exchange between Courtney Smith be a survivor of the domestic violence situation and shelling Myers urban Meyer's wife. Part of those text messages. Shelley Meyer said she was going to tell Urban Meyer. About what was going on in the Smith household and then Meyer later said that he was not aware of any situation other than 2009 are made aware late so. That is the part that is being called into question right now. Whether Urban Meyer kept Zacks met on staff knowing that he had been involved in some domestic violence allegations. After the initial situation doubt. Reese how surprising is this given Meyer's reputation. In in college football he's been around the scandal. Before if not directly implicated. I think. It's more of a surprise because the the culture in which we are right now we're victims of both domestic violence and in sexual abuse have been in power to come forward and they've been taken seriously. And listen to. And there have been so many situations that when people in positions of authority whether it be. Coaches are CEOs of business leaders. Have paid the price we're not freeing those claims and a proper fashion. That part of it to me. It's surprising I don't think based on my relationship or knowledge of Urban Meyer I don't think it needs. An evil person who would have no regard for any type of victim however it you know based on what we know at the moment. The most logical conclusion to draw its that he aired it would did not show proper judgment or proper appreciation for the gravity of the situation. And cause. The mandate war. People in positions of leadership in college athletics to report such issues. Not only a paper tainted title nine involved student also if they involve members of their staff I think that is put him in a difficult situation reason that he's on. Paid administrative leave right now is Ohio's state. Looks to see whether he. You can weather this storm and continue as head coach. Or whether they're going to be forced to part ways with built wildly successful coach one of the most successful coaches in college football history. And an an Ohio State has been grappling with this issue on related to it to football about. Who knew what when when it comes to to different kinds of abuse so in many ways urban Meyer's the victim of a bad time. Yes you know I would maybe hesitate terms of abusing or victim but he. He's certainly the timing is oh less than ideal for him given the other things have gone on Ohio State and even. Looking elsewhere in the Big Ten with what happened at Michigan State airing Nasr on related situations read in the Penn State scandal which Jerry sandusky. But all of those things that being high into the heightened awareness. Issues that are away from the field and how it is incumbent on people and leadership positions now. To handle those types of situations properly even if it's just notifying authorities. Letting the administrators know or making changes on your staff do you. To make sure that people who are involved in these types of beings. Are no longer involved with the young men or young women at the case may be playing a particular sport. Chris Davis of our sister network ESPN our thanks to you there in Atlanta. We are starting to hear their remarkable. Survival stories. From the plane crash in Mexico and ABC's Victor attend it was in Mexico City where that flight was headed. He's been able to speak to some of those who were on board. Aaron investigators hope to learn a lot in those black boxes which they say were recovered in perfect condition and from the pilot. Who's now in stable condition but think this new video that shows. It's movement. Reported doomed Aeromexico flight took off. Strong wind gusts and hail hammering the aircraft. The plane crashing during takeoff. Italy and the capital was moved knights nothing confused passengers and four crewmembers racing to safety before flames overtook the jet. Remarkably everyone survived the passengers that we spoke with the all have the stories of survival of the receded in different parts of the plane but they'll have the same question. Why the plane take off in that storm. When asked about why they took off with such bad weather the director of Aeromexico said that every plane needs clearance from the control tower. But added that several factors. Could be involved in this. Earth air and ABC's victory and go from Mexico City and there is a possible possible break. In the case of a missing college student Molly tidbits there's a possible sighting of her that authorities are now exploring and ABC's Alex Perez joins us for more on that Alex how seriously rarity authorities taking us. Eric you know this is the first possible development in. In his story says Molly vanished July 18 someone spotting her and calling police believing they spotted her and calling police but. Authorities are being very careful right not to call this a break in the case Ers say. Authorities in tyranny it was Missouri which is where she was spotted about 200 miles from where she vanished. Say they responded to this call they collect that whatever information. They needed from witnesses the witness who was there and they turned over to investigators and Iowa but authorities and Iowa at this point. Haven't commented on that information that they received so. It's really unclear how significant this development is right now what we do know is that authorities. In Iowa including the FBI continue their investigation their search for Molly tidbits. It's been about two weeks now since she banished and at this point. They really have not. Provided any significant information as to where exactly she might be. As you might imagine for her family they aren't desperate for answers this has been excruciating for them. She was actually supposed to leave on a trip of vacation. To the Dominican Republic which was going to be standing up in a wedding as well today her family hope that they would have bound her and she would be back and be able to go on that trip. Unfortunately that has not happened yet her mother talked a little bit about the importance of today and that trip it's a quick listen to what her mother at this time. Think of that pockets that's August 2 deadline where I want to get that little girl in Dalton in. Blake an Alley on a plane in you know go enjoy ourselves in the Dominican I can't stand that these people are having a wedding in. She's just to be the maid of honor. So now loved ones tell us at that wedding has been put on hold postponed. As they await news. About Molly hoping that they're going to figure out I'll learn something very soon on her whereabouts. But authorities say. Out right now they're focusing zeroing in on information from that fit to act as she was wearing they believe she was wearing when she was running they're hoping they can. Garner some sort of GPS. Information tracking information that will give them an idea of where exactly she was a worse it may be headed. But you know people are going really desperate right now specially family members they want to get some answers and which. With each day that passes it becomes more and more difficult here Alex because it's it's going on now what three week. As and and as you say that the evidence just hasn't. Been there. Yeah authorities are working this case around the clock they say they have about forty investigators almost every day working on it there's a reward now it's 30000 dollars right now that reward is expected to grow. Later today continue to growth they're hoping someone's going to. Remember something they saw and they're going to call police and they're gonna get that one clue that they need. To really crack this case and figure out what happened to Molly tidbits you know she's supposed to start her sophomore year at the University of Iowa in just a couple. Of weeks so they're hoping they're gonna get some answers. Pretty soon here's hoping ABC's Al express our thanks to you we want to turn next to Houston Texas and ABC's Marcus Moore where there is. An incredible story of a cardiologist a prominent cardiologist who was murdered and this may be a murder. Some twenty years in the making. Markets good to see you this is an incredible motives that the authorities have now uncovered. It really is there or not I I have not heard of of a case like this where a suspect is accused. Of murdering someone a position. All over a grudge that has been going on police say. For two decades of the suspect in this case live in the house just behind me here in Houston his name is that 62 year old Joseph Pappas. And police say that he. Com killed doctor mark house connections that prominent cardiologist here in Houston. All after his mother. Died on the operating table some twenty years ago that is that the working theory that police. RR RR chasing right now and down they actually executed a search warrant at this house this week. And that information about. The of the twenty year old passing of of his mother that came Aaron from a tip. That police received after putting out a call. And releasing a number of surveillance videos are hoping someone would recognize that the suspect who was captured in those videos well sure enough. Someone recognized. Mr. Pappas and they say that that's him in the video. And they also relayed information that his mother. Used to be a patient of doctor house can act. And that she apparently passed away on the operating table and again it is an astonishing development in this case Aaron that the police have been investigating. Since a January July 20 rather. When doctor house connect Friday morning he was riding his bicycle to work. And police say he was targeted now and any sign at all of of this Pappas character where he might be. Up right now Aaron I don't know where he is the police have said that they they believe that he is. It is still using their may have still been using the the bike. A ten speed bike that he allegedly we'll see you on. Moments before the the murder happened and also in the moments following but at this point they don't have at least publicly they're not saying. Where they think he might be your -- still here. In the Houston area they have said however Aaron that. He's in great shape he's he's incredibly fit and they say that he he writes extensively so he's has this mode of transportation is bicycle. That they have a been looking for. And certainly the search does continue that manhunt well under way and they have urged people who happen to see him. Ought not to approach him but instead to call police because they consider him armed and dangerous but also say that he may be suicidal. Unbelievable story ABC's Marcus Moore there in Houston murdered twenty years in the making just incredible. What a catch up of the weather now ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano is here. Hey Aaron great to be with you today more in the way flooding across the eastern. Quarter of the country's pictures out of Vienna Virginia this is just outside of Washington DC where swift water rescue happened. Rainfall there a little bit but already saturated from last week's flooding situation is similar set up stubborn high pressure off shore. Flow being popping up the tropical moisture hitting the apple actions and then that that stubborn front flash flood watches posted from Florida. All the way up. Into central new York and the flow continues tomorrow that front slowly moving if he's so another 234 maybe five inches in spots and some of these Ares do not. Need anymore rain fall in the west they can best believe some of this rain but that's not gonna happen. But Allah. Half dome and Yosemite. National Park it is obscured by the smoke there that's still closed through at least Sunday with a Ferguson fire. And the car fire and reading still burning of course air quade aware of these fires is really bad on healthy for. Lot sensitive groups in some cases just making it difficult to breathe. Windy conditions next couple days increase the fire threat but bringing cooler weather but then more heat expected. As you go toward. And apartments weeks in and reading it to be in August now really the beginning technically a fire seasons we've got a long way to go there. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano our thanks to you for more on the forecast and weather conditions all around the country. Or more on the TV stories that we've discussed here today downloading ABC news app check us out on abcnews.com. And Aaron deters he in New York thanks for watching ABC news lives.

