Transcript for Muir discusses 1-on-1 with President Trump

We have to get this enemy defeated world news tonight anchor David your joins us now live from Arizona as soon David. That answer the and the president saying I love you to those families of the more than 70000 Americans killed minus virus how would you describe his mood tonight. Well listen I would have to say was quite striking sitting there in that room at the factory when he. Talked in pain would that tone about the families. Who lost loved ones in this pandemic you know most Americans I think have become very familiar windows daily presidential briefings at the White House. Often with members of the corona virus task force behind the president. They're often combative with the press corps the president. As long said he doesn't believe the media's fair when it comes to coverage of him you're well aware of that Lindsay and so when I asked him. But what his message would be for for the president to say keeps him up at night. But there's no way to replace these family members who've been lost. And that he sends them his love. It was it was profound from this president particularly in this time it has become so polarized so political. Particularly when you watch the president in all of those other forums the briefings that have been playing out at the White House for weeks. Right and as we just heard president Tom told you that there may be more deaths in states reopened but we have to get back to work. Is there any indication that he has a plan in case cases surge. Once again after the State's reopened. You know it's interesting Lindsay I asked him about what we heard from governor Andrew Cuomo of New York today who talked about. This all coming down to what he said is the value of one human life. And the Governor Cuomo has long talked about using the valve analogy saying if we slowly reopened. And we start to see hospitalization rates go up. Death rates go up. A all of those indicators. Governor Cuomo indicated that that's when you have to shut the bell doubt you have to pull back and I presented that to the president tonight. He was unaware of what Governor Cuomo had said today. But this was another difference in tone in this interview he seemed open to he's tonight I want every but the governor is said before I weigh in on that. But as you know Lindsay that the reality on the ground as he traveled the country and so few of us have been able to this is. Sort of an extraordinary moment to be out of the studio in here in Phoenix. Covering the president today but when you travel around the country and you hear from these. Governors and a lot of these states who want to reopen they sense the anxiety from Americans who want to go back to work but who are worried about their health. A lot of these governors are taking action as you know Lindsay even as the number of cases in their own state had not leveled off. Which of course leads the next question for the president which is you know why haven't these governors followed your own guidelines but make no mistake his trip here to Phoenix. Was to signal to the country that at least in his opinion. This country is ready at least in part to start reopening. And there is that moment also when the president held out that paper after you pushed him on what he said at the beginning of the year on the limited number of cases in the early days. The election now six months away this was his first trip away from the White House in two months and to a swing state. You get a sense that he believes his administration could've done a better job and it did he give you any indication of how he might campaign. You know it's interesting Lindsay he he certainly didn't say that they haven't done a good job in fact he said the opposite he said I should get credit even though I don't. I'm paraphrasing but that's essentially what his message tonight his response to the pandemic. But you have to understand when he talks in those terms about loving. The people who've been lost and sending a message to their families that he understands. That whole in this country and that he's the president he's presiding over this you know. Even for as political and as polarizing as things have become. There are few who are. For blaming him for the actual pandemic itself there there are lots of questions as you point out Lindsay about. The response it and and the question you're talking about in particular. Was one that I disaster something he had said it be end of February. Remember he closed down travel from China be ended January it was the end of February when he talked about. About fifteen cases in the US and when they go away will be down to zero. And this will have been a very good job and I just wanted to know. It wasn't at all a gotcha moment I I just wanted to know what was playing out in in and he is in his head at that moment and and and how does the administration explain the disparity between fifteen cases and then going away. To more than a million cases as we all know here in America tonight and the argument the president tried to make we me tonight is showing me the increase in testing. Up pointing to the test that we become so successful at that they doubt reflects. Much higher numbers. That's what I went back at him and said but you have to understand that that is a huge disparity between fifty and more than a million so. Perhaps we will see that on the campaign trail as one of his. His explanations. Before it did the action taken or or inaction is some look at it early on but he feels very confident. That his administration. Has been rising to the challenge here. And I I will not be surprised to see if he continues to try to make that case and these final six months and as you point out. Lindsay. A student of politics yourself at. It is no surprise he chose Arizona to come to tonight. Really insightful and necessary questions David thank you so much for that reporting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.