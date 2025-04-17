Multiple people injured in shooting at Florida State University: Official

An active shooter has been reported at Florida State University in Tallahassee, according to an FSU Alert.

April 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live