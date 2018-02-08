Transcript for Possible murder suspect dead after police shootout

Today at approximately aid 18 this morning. Virginia State troopers. Came into contact with they suspicious vehicle on interstate 95 in Sussex County. Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop the vehicle did pull over. Upon pulling over behind the vehicle be vehicles suspect vehicle took off. Any perceived in suit daring that pursuit. Shots were fired by the suspect on two troopers vehicles over several troopers that were. Attempting to stop the vehicle. Unfortunately one of the suspects. Rounds did go through the back window of a canine unit. And struck the canine. Fatally wounding the state police canine dogs. He suspect got all that this twenty form mile marker in Sussex County off of interstate 95. Came down to route 645. And wrecked. Down here where you can see behind me. At that time there was a confrontation between. The suspect. And it troopers. The suspect was placed into custody and currently is DC it's there was a female passenger. Who also was inside the vehicle and suffered minor. Injuries due to the crash she was flown out. To a nearby hospital.

