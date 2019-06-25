Transcript for Murder suspect fatally shot after stabbing deputy

If he killed our. Get and I ain't so profoundly architect and got around like him. Just hours after her son died sue Ellen boating since she was trying to piece together how this can happen. 34 year old Peter boning had warned self for his arrest in connection to a stabbing attack Friday afternoon. On Donald circle and his wife Leanne. At their home in Sylvan park. Get. Murder and dashed out like yeah. She says she has no idea why her son would have been in Tennessee. Probably bought. As we talked on the phone Sloan said police were around her house and just informed her that her son a diet. Texas authorities say and deputy responded to suspicious vehicle call and that building was in the car of the couple he stabbed. They say when the deputy asked for identification. Boning stand the deputy who didn't defended himself by firing back. Sewell and still in shock described her son as an intelligent man but pointed to the criminal justice and mental health system's as failing him. College graduate he's very large. But the trauma. That incarceration. A place like Rikers Island. What may actually. She explained her son was arrested several years ago for using a throwing dart to still twenty dollars from someone. She says he then spent a year at Rikers Island prison before entering a three year treatment program. Xstrata. Group there camera there look at here. A part Corsica optical. He says her son was frustrated that it was put on probation keeping him from getting a job. Parallel tragedy can be. It was there where it was well placed could have thrown Rikers Island at about brewing at. Well growing.

