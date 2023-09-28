Murder suspect mistakenly released captured after 2-week manhunt

Kevin Mason, who was accidentally released from an Indiana jail due to a clerical error, has been apprehended in St. Paul, Minnesota, following a two-week manhunt, authorities said.

September 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live