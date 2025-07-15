Murder trial begins for Colorado dentist accused of poisoning wife's protein shakes

Colorado dentist James Craig allegedly purchased arsenic and cyanide and secretly dosed his wife using protein shakes.

July 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live