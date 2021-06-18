NASA climate advisor: 'We're seeing things happen ... that are clearly unprecedented'

ABC&rsquo;s chief meteorologist, Ginger Zee, talks with Gavin Schmidt, senior advisor on climate at NASA, about the science behind amplifying extreme weather events and why we all need to be paying attention.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live